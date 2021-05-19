The Israeli Embassy Accuses Chinese Television of “Blatant Anti-Semitism”

Beijing | The Israeli embassy in China strongly criticized the “blatant anti-Semitism” broadcast by Chinese television when it was published about Washington’s support for the Hebrew state.

In a video posted on Twitter Tuesday, the English-language service of the Chinese public news channel CGTN highlighted the “strong lobby” of Jews in the United States and claimed that “Jews dominate the financial, media, and internet sectors” in that country. .

In response, the Israeli embassy in China announced Tuesday evening that it was “appalled by the blatant anti-Semitism expressed by the official Chinese media.”

“The allegations in the video are racist and dangerous and should not be used by self-respecting media,” the embassy added on Twitter.

CGTN’s comments come as clashes between Israel and the Palestinians are the fiercest in a decade, claiming at least 217 Palestinians in Israeli strikes since May 10, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 12 Israelis were killed by Palestinian rocket fire, according to the Israeli police.

Beijing criticized the American “obstruction” of the issuance of a declaration by the UN Security Council calling for a cessation of hostilities.

On Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that “due to a country obstruction, the Security Council was unable to speak with one voice,” and called on Washington to “take responsibility” in the United Nations.