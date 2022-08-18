SFR includes SFR entertainment with Disney+ and/or Netflix for 6 months

SFR is offering a promotional offer on the SFR Entertainment + bundle with Disney+ and/or Netflix for 6 months with SFR Box Power or Premium. Promotions are offered from 16 euros per month for one year or 23 euros per month for two years. Packages are subject to a 12-month commitment.

Presentation of SFR Fund Offers

SFR changes promotions on SFR Box packages with promotions over one or two years old. The operator adds 6 months free on SFR Divertissement+ with Netflix and/and Disney+.

SFR Box Starter: Entry Level

SFR offers a basic package with SFR Box Starter, with SFR Box 7 (THD 4K), unlimited calls to landlines and basic SFR TV service on a ConnectTV decoder under Android TV.

The SFR Box Starter Package includes:

Internet (VDSL, FTTH 500Mbps Symmetrical or THD 500Mbps/10Mbps) with SFR Box 7 (Plus) in DSL, FTTH or SFR Box THD 4K,

Unlimited calls to landlines in France and over 100 international destinations,

160 channels with ConnectTV decoder and 8h digital disc

SFR Cloud 10 GB

plan bill in 33 EUR/month in DSL or 38 EUR/month in FTTH or THD.

Until August 31the package benefits from a discount of €5 per month for 12 months for Fiber / THD subscribers and a discount of €17 per month for 12 months, i.e. SFR Box Starter package at €16 per month for 12 monthsor 15€ per month discount for 24 months for Fiber / THD subscribers, i.e. SFR Starter Fiber package at €23 per month for two yearsand a discount of 12 euros per month for two years, i.e. SFR Starter ADSL Package €21 per month for 24 months.

SFR Box Power: Mid-range with SFR Entertainment and Netflix or Disney + offered for 6 months

SFR offers an intermediate plan with the SFR Box Power. It gives access to fiber power and WiFi 6 with SFR Box 8, adds unlimited calls to French mobiles and bundles SFR TV Power with 40 additional thematic channels including exclusive SFR channels (13eme Rue, SyFy and E!).

Internet (VDSL, FTTH 2Gbps/700Mbps or THD 1Gbps/100Mbps) with SFR Box 8.

Unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles in France, Canada and the United States and land lines from more than 100 international destinations .

and land lines from more than 100 international destinations 200 channels with ConnectTV decoder and 100 hour digital disc.

100 GB SFR Cloud.

plan bill in 38€/month in DSL or 43€/month in FTTH or THD.

Until August 31the package benefits from a discount of 5 euros per month for 12 months for Fiber / THD subscribers and a discount of 15 euros per month for 12 months, i.e. SFR Box Power Package at €23 per month for 12 monthsor a discount of €13 per month for 24 months for Fiber / THD subscribers, i.e. SFR Power Fiber package at €30 per month for two yearsand a discount of 10 euros per month for two years, i.e. SFR Power ADSL Package €28 per month for 24 months.

SFR is offering a promotion on SFR Entertainment +, Disney + or Netflix packages with 6 months free:

SFR Entertainment (15 channels including TV Breizh, MTV, TRACE Urban, Paris Premiere, GameOne, etc.) and Disney + at €8.99 per month (instead of €13.99).

SFR Entertainment + (40 channels including MCM, Serie Club, Equidia, Cartoon Network, Crime District, etc.) and Netflix Standard (broadcast in HD) at €13.49 per month (instead of €23.49 per month).

SFR Box Power subscribers must choose between a Netflix package or a Disney+ package.

SFR Box Premium: Best of the Range with SFR Entertainment +, Netflix and Disney + FREE for 6 months

SFR offers a large format package with the SFR Box Premium. It gives access to 8Gbps fiber and WiFi 6E with the SFR Box 8X, and adds unlimited calls to European cell phones and the SFR TV Power package.

Internet (VDSL, FTTH 8Gbps/1Gbps or THD 1Gbps/100Mbps) with SFR Box 8X in FTTH and SFR Box 8 in ADSL and THD.

4G internet guaranteed with pocket pack and 30 GB/month.

Unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles in France, Europe (EU and UK), Canada and the US and land lines from more than 50 international destinations .

and land lines from more than 50 international destinations 200 channels with SFR TV 8 decoder and 100 hour digital dial.

100 GB SFR Cloud.

plan bill in 43€/month in DSL or 50€/month in FTTH or THD.

Until August 31the package benefits from a discount of 7 euros per month for 12 months for Fiber / THD subscribers and a discount of 11 euros per month for 12 months, i.e. SFR Box Premium package at €32 per month for 12 monthsor a discount of €11 per month for 24 months for Fiber / THD subscribers, i.e. SFR Premium Fiber package at €30 per month for two yearsand a discount of 6 euros per month for two years, i.e. SFR Premium ADSL Package €39 per month for 24 months.

SFR is offering a promotion on SFR Entertainment +, Disney + or Netflix packages with 6 months free:

SFR Box Premium subscribers benefit from promotion on two packages with Netflix and Disney+.