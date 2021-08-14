The new victim of Dennis Drollet

Invited by Denis Derulet to do so in my way, forced Roxanne Bruno to sing silly, crazy lyrics by the duo. One of the good numbers for the second comedy party! , presented on Friday evening, at Théâtre Capitole.

“I knew it was going to be anything,” the singer said, as DeRover Barbeau’s Sebastien Dube began cheating on her when he got to the plates.

“On My Way” began with its guitarist Matthew Brissett and it was Vincent Leonard’s turn on stage to ask him to sing “His Words”. Suppose she was more or less interested.

“Sing my words,” he yelled, before she did while the nonsense written by Dennis Drollet was on display. Suddenly, the bearded Dennis came back with portable drums and the colorful dancer only to buy my love swinging on his hips.

“Out of the morons. The girl is getting tired,” she said, before they cleaned the floor and finished off her hit with the right words and under a shower of scraps.

Good second number

The family of Dennis Drollet launched the party they hosted with ridiculous humor and talking about the pandemic.

“The Tedros twins, they don’t exist. It’s a collective hallucination,” said Vincent “The Teeth” Leonard, during the opening.

“We have to keep the masks,” he said.

“It will hide your disgusting big teeth,” the bearded man added.

Dennis Derlett’s gigs were funnier, silly and blatant, as we like them, at number two later in the evening.

It took Marco Metefer’s arrival, after a good Sylvie Turini stroll with the pearls on Spotted’s Facebook pages, to really start the evening. His number hit the Princes of Disney Princess Stories tag.

Cinderella’s head pushed the “witch”, unable to find his princess after dancing with her all evening.

“I wouldn’t be able to defend my girlfriend if a dragon attacked her. The dragon is 20 feet tall, and it flies and spits fire. Three seconds and I’ll die.”

the policemen

Noting that he sings all the time in princess movies, he ended his number by imagining this way of doing things in real life. It was Marco Mitevere’s debut at the party and it was very successful.

Jean-Michel Martel hit the mark, next, with a fun course to become an illustrated detective with funny graphics.

Hip-hop and country musician Michel Sharett and Gildor Roy, the party’s guests, crossed over during a concert where the complicity between the two police officers in District 31 was evident on the date. It bodes well for the party they’ll be hosting tonight.

The evening ended with a successful reference to legends of humor with Claude Christ who founded Ti-Gus and Ti-Mousse (Rémi-Pierre Paquin and Anne-Elisabeth Bossé), La Bonne (Jean-Thomas Jobin), Captain Bonhomme (Julian) Bernatchez), Claude Blanchard ( Elliot Leonard) and the real François Léveillée, as Sebastien Dube said, are about to become a legend. A number where they acquired C on a set of hymns by Jean Lapointe that ended an evening of humor that started slowly and ended up finding her melody.

Tonight, Michelle Sharett and Gildor Roy will be at the helm of the third comedy party! Fest-Québec at Théâtre Capitole.

