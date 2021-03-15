The news – when Houthi missiles pushed Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid Saudi airspace

In order to improve the functionality of our website, increase the importance of information content and improve ad targeting, we collect anonymous technical information about you, especially when using tools from our partners. Personal treatment process. The data is described in detail in the Privacy Policy. The technologies we use for this are described in detail in our guidelines for using cookies and automatic scoring.

While Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic visit to the United Arab Emirates did not take place due to a dispute with Jordan, the Israeli prime minister, who has since promised the crown prince of Abu Dhabi not to delay, explained why their plane did not pass. Across the Saudi airspace

There will definitely be a couple – after moving to the United Arab Emirates, the Crown Prince of the Israeli Prime Minister Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has already promised this visit, the first after the normalization of relations between the two countries. Two great countries will be emerging soon; however, when the head of the Hebrew state’s government initially announced this cancellation through a dispute with Jordan, he announced more details on the channel on Saturday 13th.

In particular, he said that his plane did not fly in Saudi airspace due to the possibility of Houthi missiles being launched – as a reminder: In recent days, tensions in the area have escalated again.

The dispute on the Temple Mount, which Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned when explaining the reasons for canceling his trip to the Emirates, and which was related to the planned visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the mosque campus, and the controversial Israeli side announced that it was canceled due to the lack of consensus on security, while Jordan said that the Emir himself is Who gave up his flight

Regardless, on Thursday there were difficulties coordinating the flight through Jordanian airspace.

As a reminder, the Israeli Prime Minister signed agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain last September to normalize relations under the auspices of the United States.

The visit to the UAE included negotiations with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, but its importance should have been deeper, according to local newspapers, as the Likud leader’s fortune would have been added to the Likud leader’s fortune a few days before the war began. The early general election, the fourth in two years on March 23, may add some points

The Arab coalition led by Riyadh announced in December that while reports were linked to intercepting drones, and sometimes missiles, the Houthis had launched them into Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. The March strikes were carried out on the sites of these rebels in Yemen, especially on the capital, Sana’a, and thus they responded to the shooting.

On the same day, it was announced that an oil port in the Kingdom and a site in Saudi Aramco had been targeted, but no material or human damage occurred.

