The passing of Pierre Bruno: Sophie Thibault to head TVA Nouvelles at 5pm.

The departure of Pierre Bruno after 46 years of service led to significant changes in TVA newscasts. Sophie Thibault, who is the antenna manager at VAT news From 10 pm for 20 years, it will be on top VAT news 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and will be replaced by Pierre-Olivier Zappa at the end of the evening.

Sophie Thibault will report from 5pm-6:30pm Monday through Thursday, starring in the place of her colleague Pierre Bruno, who will retire on June 16.

TVA and LCN’s managing director and editor, Xavier Brassard-Bédard, spoke of a “long process” to reach Thursday’s announcements.

“When Pierre Bruno announced he was leaving, many hands were raised, that’s for sure. It’s a historic change and we haven’t seen that anywhere else in Canada, a news anchor who’s been there for nearly half a century, in the same position, as Pierre.”

Photo: Dominic Gouin/TVA Publications

Another important challenge for Sophie Tybalt

A TVA journalist for 34 years, Sophie Thibault on May 27, 2002 became the first woman in North America to hold the position of a major news anchor, 10 PM.

It is a mandate of trust and continuity for her to deliver TVA at 5pm and 6pm.

“It’s a wonderful challenge and I wear these big shoes with a great deal of humility, because it happened 46 years after Pierre Bruno’s succession. I’m not replacing Pierre, who is irreplaceable, I’m succeeding him. I’m really impressed by the confidence of my superiors”, Sophie Thibault states, Evoking a ‘change of life and rhythm’ that will lead her to be at the center of important events, even on weekends and during holidays.

“It would be another way to deal with the news compared to TVA 22 hours. I will try to put my signature on it, we will try to make a new version while keeping everything going well, because it is a huge locomotive, even the TGV. We change the driver, but the train remains the same, we will not search in the engine.”

Note that on Friday, at TVA 5pm and 6pm, Julie Marcoux will take over from Sophie Thibault.

“We find it important to develop our employees internally, to show that they are highly competent. We must not forget that we are No. 1,” said Xavier Brassard Bedard.

Big promotion for Pierre-Olivier Zappa

As for Pierre-Olivier Zappa, who has worked at TVA for ten years, this is a big upgrade to assess the day, Monday through Thursday, at 10pm.

“It is a huge challenge for me. Pierre and Sophie are people who have always been there for young people. As soon as I arrived, I benefited from their advice, feedback and encouragement. I would say that it is especially thanks to them that I got this mandate,” he affirmed, greeting his parents in passing, including Including his father who taught him too young to do liberation.

“I want to produce a newsletter that is close to people, like I do on À vos affaires.”

The 34-year-old journalist will continue to host LCN daily, with the support of an extended team, as well as sponsoring TVA 22h. At the age of twelve, he had read a newscast during a break while visiting LCN studios, which then confirmed his chosen career choice since he was five years old.

For Michel Jean, who is already in charge of value added tax Noon network, the work will continue every day for two hours from 12 pm to 2 pm.