science

The science: A ‘dinosaur asteroid’ wreaked havoc in the spring.

March 5, 2022
Maria Gill
  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC science reporter

photo credit, SPL

comment on the photo,

Artwork: The asteroid smashed into what is now the Gulf of Mexico but its effects were global.

Scientists can’t pinpoint the exact year in which an asteroid fell from the sky to wipe out the dinosaurs, but they are now certain that a massive space rock hit Earth in the spring from the northern hemisphere.

They believe seasonal timing may have been a critical factor in influencing which animal populations survived the disaster.

This obviously didn’t make a difference for dinosaurs, but it could have done with some mammals, birds, and plants. It could have made all the difference.

This may be particularly the case for species living in the southern hemisphere, where autumn or early winter could have been observed at the time of impact.

See also  Copernicus first said that the earth revolves around the sun? False

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.