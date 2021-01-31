The sequel to the Lupine series will arrive on Netflix this summer

The American platform announced it Thursday on Twitter, without specifying the launch date of the second part.

Omar Si, the main actor of this French series, also posted this news on his Twitter account.

After launching quickly, on January 8, the adventures of Assane Diop – today Arsene Lupine – attracted audiences all over the world. Thermos It became the most watched series on Netflix in many countries, including the United States.

This is the first time that a French series has appeared in the 10 most-watched series on Netflix in the US.

According to Netflix’s accounts, Thermos It will be seen in 70 million homes worldwide by February 5, the first four weeks after the series begins.

This enthusiasm led to a renewed interest in Maurice LeBlanc’s books depicting Arsene Lubin. The French writer imagined the noble thief at the beginning of the twentieth century. In France, as in Quebec, sales of these books increased in January.