The third dose is available for double inoculation with AstraZeneca

Now it is the turn of Quebecers who have received two doses of the AstraZeneca or Covishield vaccine to make an appointment in Click Health to get their anabolic dose.

3NS The dose to be taken will be from the messenger RNA vaccine, either from Pfizer or Moderna.

The booster dose for 164,458 Quebecers who received AstraZeneca or Covishield viral vector serum is not mandatory, but is offered to those concerned who wish to do so.

Their last dose should go back six months, which is the mandatory period between the second and third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Although vector vaccines provide very good protection against complications of COVID-19, this protection is lower against milder forms of the disease than when a person receives mRNA or if a person receives a mixture of the two types of vaccines,” she explains. Government through a press release.

For Quebecers aged 70 or older who have been vaccinated against COVID with Pfizer or Moderna and who live at home, it is now possible to schedule a third dose at Clic Santé for a few days.

