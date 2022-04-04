The UK could build up to seven nuclear power plants by 2050

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom may build up to seven nuclear power plants by 2050 while relying on offshore wind as part of a new strategy to increase its energy independence after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Britain’s energy minister said on Sunday.

“The idea is that given what [Vladimir] Putin does that, we don’t want to live in a world where we depend on Russian hydrocarbons,” Kwasi Kwarting told the Sunday Telegraph, stressing that “offshore wind power, especially nuclear power” was “a means of generating energy.” UK capabilities.

According to the newspaper, after intense internal discussions, the government of Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to present its strategy on Thursday to reduce the UK’s dependence on energy and achieve a net-zero emissions target by 2050.

“There is a realization within the government that we can do more about nuclear power,” Kwasi Kwarting said.

In 2050, he continued, “there is a world where we have six or seven locations in the UK.” “It won’t happen in the next couple of years, but it’s definitely what we can aspire to.”

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the plan calls for at least two large nuclear power plants to be built by 2030, as well as small modular reactors, so most operating nuclear sites must be closed by this deadline.

Conversely, the minister emphasized that hydraulic fracturing and onshore wind energy would not have a central role in the new strategy due to the “strong domestic opposition” these technologies faced.

In addition to sanctions against Russian interests, London has also targeted the energy sector, with a ban on oil imports by the end of the year.