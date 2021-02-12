The WHL team will live in the arena

WHL found an original way to play games this season. The Canadian Western Junior Tour has not started its 2020-2021 campaign yet, but will soon. Players from the Alberta Five teams went into isolation from January 30 to February 6 and have now joined their teams.

There are many ways to keep players isolated during the season, but no one has come up with a more original solution than the Red Deer Rebels, which will house their players in their arena.

Westerner Park Centrium has undergone a complete transformation to allow everyone to live in a community in team facilities.

As you can see in the post below, corporate funds have been changed into rooms. No hockey fan would complain about the view.

The team has set up table tennis tables, basketball nets and spikeballs. The Red deer lawyer It is also mentioned that players will be able to access a wireless internet connection. Hope it was of better quality than the one in the various QMJHL yards that I visited …

The team owner, general manager and lead coach Brent Suter is delighted that he has persuaded the authorities to allow his organization to conduct such an experiment.

“We agreed that this is the safest thing to do, and it is the right thing to do. To make it work as well as possible, to make sure we follow all protocols and guidelines to make it work. A lot of time and effort has been put in by all involved.” – Brent Suter via Lowe Red deer lawyer

Let’s add to the list of things we didn’t think about a year ago, before this epidemic came with it coughing in our faces. I can’t wait to see how players get to experience this. No doubt feedback will be heard soon.

Hats off to this initiative!

