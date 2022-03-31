The World Juniors in Quebec and Ottawa next winter?

The prestigious annual holiday tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Novosibirsk and Omsk, Russia, this coming December and January, but the International Ice Hockey Federation (IHFG) reversed its decision after the armed invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a month ago.

As a result, the World Juniors quickly needed new host cities and the idea of ​​a joint bid from Quebec and Ottawa was gaining ground. Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard confirmed on Wednesday that talks between the organization of Senators, the Quebec government and the director of the Videotron Centre, Quebecour Sports and Entertainment, have already begun.

We are working concretely with Quebecour and senators to bring the World Junior Hockey Championship to Quebec City and Ottawa. It is very tangible , fired in press scrum. Information also provided to Ottawa Sun Senate President for Commercial Operations Anthony LeBlanc earlier today.

Quebec’s Finance Minister Eric Girard, who has been entrusted by François Legault with the file of Nordic’s return, is taking part in Quebec’s discussions to host the Junior Hockey World Cup. Photo: The Canadian Press / Jacques Boasino

In the course of these discussions the idea of ​​displaying Senator games at the Videotron Center was raised. However, no tangible progress has been made on this topic, as Anthony LeBlanc and Eric Girard said.

Bruno Marchand says to himself: all in

In Quebec City Council, Mayor Bruno Marchand preferred not to comment on this latter possibility, but reiterated his confidence in Minister Gerrard in the matter of the NHL team’s return to Quebec.

But the mayor did not hide his enthusiasm for the idea of ​​his city hosting the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship, telling himself very favorable .

I was told about this yesterday and I all inIf the city can do anything to build a two-city welcome with Ottawa Bruno Marchand reassured.

Imminent announcement?

If Canada is to host the World Junior Hockey Championship for the third year in a row, Hockey Canada will once again have to propose one or more host cities to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IHF). Radio Canada called on Wednesday, and Hockey Canada did not want to comment on the case, however, saying that International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF It has not yet been decided which country will award the competition which was to host Russia.

An assertion that contradicts the words of FIHG President, Quebec Luc Tardiff, during an interview with the daily the sun, Wednesday. The latter confirmed that the union had chosen Canada as its plan B and that a final proposal for host cities was expected from Hockey Canada in the coming weeks. So an announcement could be made before the end of April.