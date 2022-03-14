M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme: Apple’s future chips will roll out to all Macs

The year of the Mac is not over yet. Apple of course revealed Mac Studio this week, but the cornucopia of new stuff isn’t over yet. at the news On Sunday, Mark Gurman took stock of what’s to come this year and in 2023, there’s some good laundry spinning in the machine.

From now until the end of 2023, we should expect something new MacBook Air M2And the MacBook Pro M2 13-inchAnd the Mac mini M2 and M2 ProiMac M2 24-inch. On the professional family side, the catalog is a must see 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro, M2 Max, Mac Studio M2 Max, M2 Ultra, Mac Pro M2 Ultra and M2 “Extreme”, as well as ProDisplay 7K Which will replace Pro Display XDR 💸.

Mark Gorman is also planning a new iMac Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max. The future of this range is still a bit unclear: The 27-inch Intel iMac has packed its bags thanks to special event On March 8, nothing came to replace him. And Apple seems to have no successor in the works.

Apple won’t have a new 27-inch iMac in the box

As for the previous iMac Pro, Apple owns it removed from its catalog A little over a year ago. However, the snooping BloombergAnd the Just like DSCC’s Ross Youngseems convinced that the manufacturer has a new Apple Silicon All-in-One box, with a small LED display as a bonus.

According to Gorman, Apple will release at least two or three new Macs by summer. But which one? The Mac mini with the M2 chip will not be released until 2023 and can maintain its current design, Ming-Chi Kuo has casually slipped into one of his prolific products tweet. Finally, the range of the M2 chip should break down as follows:

M2: 8 CPU cores, 9-10 GPU cores

M2 Pro: 12 CPU cores, 16 GPU cores

M2 Max: 12 CPU cores, 32 GPU cores

M2 Ultra: 24 CPU cores, 48 ​​to 64 GPU cores

M2 Extreme: 48 CPU cores, 96 to 128 GPU cores

Gurman explains that Apple will wait for the release of the M2 chip before unveiling the Mac Pro. He heard that Apple had been working on a tower with two M1 Ultra chipsets for a while. But it would be inappropriate to release the Mac Pro M1 Ultra after the first Mac M2s were introduced. From a marketing point of view, there is a difficulty.

Either way, the next two years will be busy for Mac users who have rarely received such attention from Apple!

Update – In a tweet, Majin Boo Participate Which is presented as a connector diagram for connecting two M1 Ultra devices. This “new” chip – after Apple announced that the M1 range will stop at the M1 Ultra – will be known under the codename “Redern”. The leak says the Mac Pro will be released in September, but given today’s information from Mark Gurman, Apple may have chosen to jump straight to the M2 chip.