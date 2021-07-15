Transfers – Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus, according to Nedved: “No one told us he wanted to leave

The TV series about Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible departure from Juventus Turin is not expected to take place this summer. In an interview conducted on Wednesday evening with DAZN, Bianconeri Vice President Pavel Nedved confirmed that the Portuguese international, under a contract until June 2022 with the old lady, will remain with the fourth in the First Division. “No one around him told us he wanted to leave. I’m expecting him when he comes back from vacation on July 25thReceived the 2003 Ballon d’Or.

There was no sign from Cristiano Ronaldo, nor from Juventus. For us, he is a central player in the project‘, announced at a press conference about At the beginning of July, the new sporting director of the Bianconeri, Federico Cherubini , had gone in the same direction, while the Portuguese star’s name was circulated on the side of Manchester United, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain for a few months. “‘, announced at a press conference about Former Merengue player , who will celebrate his thirty-seventh birthday on February 5.

Our typical European team

We will have time to discuss it with Sassuolo. In addition, the Czech leader also mentioned Manuel Locatelli, one inspired by Italy during Euro 2021. Player in particular, followed by Arsenal and Juventus. For the midfielder, the eighth player in Serie A will demand at least 40 million euros.

