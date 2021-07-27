Triathlon: Flora Duffy en or, Amélie Kretz 15e

She finished the course alone at the finish line, in 1 hour 55 minutes 36 seconds, more than a minute ahead of Britain’s Georgia Taylor Brown. American Katie Zafer completed the podium.

It is special to receive this medal! I’ve had a little girl’s dream since I started playing sports at the age of eight. I wanted to be an Olympic champion even though few people believed that on my small island. I make this dream come true Duffy said with a smile.

She won the only other medal in Bermuda’s boxing history in 1976 in Montreal.

Quebecer Amélie Kretz ranked 15th, finishing the course in just over two hours. This is the Canadian athlete’s best result in the Olympics. She placed 34th at her first game, in Rio, in 2016.

Canadian Amelie Kretz is trying to follow in the footsteps of Spain’s Miriam Casillas. Photo: Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

I didn’t get the swim I wanted, but I fought to the end. It was a fight. Just qualifying at the last minute makes me very emotional. I’m really proud of the effort you’ve made Kretz said, about to cry after running away.

I wish my parents were here and my coach was with me, but that’s a reality. At least we’re here and we should have a race. Quote from:Emily Kretz, 15 Hه

Her compatriot Joanna Brown, from Carpe, a suburb of Ottawa, did not finish the race. She was part of a group that was captured by the leader before the second transition and thus eliminated.

very difficult conditions

The best triathletes in the world participated in this Olympic event in difficult conditions. The start was delayed 15 minutes due to a hurricane hitting the area.

The rain caused many athletes to fall during the cycling portion.

I tried to stay awake before the race instead of calming down. It was not the scenario we expected. Quote from:Flora Duffy, Olympic triathlon champion

Amelie Kretz (#19) is about to jump. Photo: Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

I really learned to adapt in all circumstances and in all circumstances this year […] We were told it was beautiful and hot in Tokyo. We had completely different circumstances, but I was ready for anything , a conclu Kretz.

Silver medalist Georgia Taylor Brown also showed a lot of character. She had a puncture in her rear tire on the last mile of the cycling part. She left the transitional zone in 16th place before starting an irresistible comeback.