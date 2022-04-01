Trudeau ‘doesn’t see’ how Putin would fit into the G20

Justin Trudeau believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not have a seat at the table of the Group of Twenty, whose next meeting is scheduled for November 15-16 in Indonesia.

The first said: “I can’t see how there are leaders like me who can sit around the same table with Vladimir Putin and pretend that everything is fine, that we have the ability to work together.” Minister before the question period in Parliament on Thursday.

“We can’t pretend it’s going to be normal. If it’s just that it won’t be this year, that’s the first question. The expulsion is long-term, we’ll have discussions about that.”

The G-20 – or the Group of Twenty – includes about twenty countries that make up the bulk of the planet’s economy, including the United States, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many European countries in particular.

The organized summits aim to bring together the leaders of each of these countries to discuss the growth of the global economy.

“It doesn’t make sense to have a discussion about global economic growth when the country responsible for so much of the turmoil is sitting around the table pretending to contribute,” added Trudeau, who says he raised the issue directly with Indonesia’s president.

For his part, Vladimir Putin has no intention of rejecting the invitation extended to him, while the Southeast Asian country said a week ago that it would remain “neutral” in the face of calls to exclude Russia.

The prime minister of Australia, a country neighboring Indonesia and a member of the Group of Twenty, agrees with its Western allies.

Russia invaded Ukraine. It is a violent and aggressive act that undermines the rule of international law. He said at a press conference last week, according to Agence France-Presse, that the idea of ​​sitting around a table with Vladimir Putin … in my eyes, goes too far.

“With Russia around the table, that’s going to be a big problem for a lot of countries, including Canada. I don’t think we can sit with Russia around the table, but these are talks that have to be had,” said Justin Trudeau.