Trump and the Secret Documents: Legitimate Concerns

Unless you live in a parallel world dominated by misinformation, or have lost all faith in democratic institutions, you are left with only two options in the face of the mountain of misdeeds under which Donald Trump is buried.

For some – more and more Republicans included – we should not blame the former president. Proponents of this option believe that the survival of the nation is at stake. Let’s clear the record to prevent angry crowds from taking to the streets.

We strongly accuse him

For others – and I am one – to tolerate the idea that the narcissistic mafia can unleash his less noble instincts while driving the country toward authoritarian drift is an aberration. If we forget all that this villain was capable of inflicting on his citizens, we might as well give up any notion of justice and security.

I come back to this again because another damning revelation emerged in the Mar-a-Lago document forfeiture case. We already know that the president broke the law by bringing in documents that were to be managed by the National Archives.

Not only was he advised not to do so before he left the White House, but in the opinion of William Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, the latter “cheated” the government. (“jerk around“). Even when you think the 45e The boss is propped up by a wall, and his main strategy is to be more drooling.

Top secret documents missing

What’s his latest bragging? It was revealed on Friday that 48 files recovered by the federal agency were empty. Also, unlike the other files, they didn’t end up in the basement of Mar-a-Lago, but rather in Trump’s personal office at his residence.

Since then, no trace of these documents. What did we do with it? Your answer is as good as mine. If you have any imagination, best and worst case scenarios coexist in your imagination.

Trump and his entourage are very messy and unprofessional. If Americans are lucky, 45e The president or his relatives simply tampered with these documents before mixing them with others, not paying attention to the classification. that’s what I want.

If you are more pessimistic (realistic?), you would imagine that these precious documents are still in circulation. Will they be found with the president’s relatives, or are they permanently lost, in the hands of adversaries from the United States? The country does not lack wealthy enemies who provide a wonderful treasure for such information.

There is a consistent trend in Trump, which arose long before his arrival on the political scene. Every time we thought he had made a mistake, not only were our fears justified, but the truth was worse than we could have imagined. This is the case again.