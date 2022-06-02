Two things to do with your credit cards to improve your score

Sophie Dessaautells, licensed insolvency trustee at Raymond Chabot answers audience questions about personal finances on TVA Nouvelles de Midi.

This afternoon, the specialist offered two simple tips to help you improve your credit report.

1- Avoid having too many credit cards.

“Having multiple credit cards can damage your record” because it’s the same type of credit product: cards. It must be understood that the credit profile must be regular. We advise you to keep only one credit card, which is the oldest. This will create stability and the lenders really love it,” explains Ms. Desautels.

2- Leave plenty of room in the credit limit

Sophie Desautels says you should avoid loading a credit card more than 50% of the authorized limit, and even better, stay below the 30% threshold of the credit limit. This way of doing things also allows you to keep a good credit card.

“In the best of all worlds, we take advantage of it and pay our card ahead of time,” she adds.

