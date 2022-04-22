Tyler Toffoli is pretty quiet in Calgary

The Calgary Flames could secure the Pacific Division title by defeating the Dallas Stars Thursday night, but if they find themselves in a very favorable position, it’s not necessarily due to a recent production foul from striker Tyler Toffoli.

Since March 13, the Montreal Canadiens have scored three goals and six assists in 19 games. Circulated by the Habs on February 14, he essentially maintained in Alberta the same attack cadence as earlier in the campaign. In Montreal, he scored nine goals and 26 points in 37 games before the trade, while in Calgary he scored 11 goals and made the same number in 32 games.

Tovoli scored 44 points to score the goal 28 times in 52 games last season.

Lately, the winger has had a hard time shaking the ropes as he fought five straight games. His last goal was on April 9 against the Seattle Kraken. Number 73 is seven achievements out of 200 career marks. His next assistant will be his 200th in the National League.

Speaking of the Flames, they had 104 points, eight more than the Edmonton Oilers, in today’s game.