Apex Legends Mobile exceeded the pre-registration goal

How excited is everyone to play Apex Legends Mobile? Just one month after the mobile version of the popular battle royale game opened pre-registration, players have already exceeded the original pre-registration goals.

When EA first opened up pre-registration for Apex Legends Mobile, they did so with the goal of getting 10 million players to sign up. At certain stages, the community will unlock cosmetic rewards. she was:

A little over a month later, EA had to live up to the challenge. The demand was so massive that EA added two more levels of pre-registration bonuses. The new levels are 15 million and 25 million pre-registrations. This latest feat will result in more than double the current number of pre-registrations for the game.

If the community reaches 25 million pre-registrations, players will also unlock “Be Legendary Holospray” at 15 million and then “Sunfire Pathfinder Skin Initiativeto 25 million. These are obviously noble new goals, but there is clearly enthusiasm for the game’s release. I sincerely hope they unlock these goals for free even if we don’t hit the goal, because 12 million pre-registrations is quite an achievement.

If you are interested, you can pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on Android And iOS devices. you You can read more about the device requirements and specifications here. The game is currently available in select regions as part of EA’s regional rollout, but there is no US or worldwide release date. The game is expected to launch globally in the third quarter of this year.

In the meantime, Apex Legends can be played for free on console and PC. There is no cross-platform support for the mobile version of the game as it is specifically designed for mobile devices. I assume it will play the same console version, although some tweaking is obviously needed.