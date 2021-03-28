UFC – Francis Ngano is amazing to become a champion

Sunday 28 March 2021 12:33 a.m.

Francis Ngano (16-3) clinched the UFC Heavyweight Title by Stipe Miocic (20-3) with a knockout victory. In the second round.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling! Even though I’ve been fighting for so long, I had something inside of me that I never took out. It was a promise I made to myself since I was little, to prove the opposite to the people who doubted me.”

Njano quickly communicated his intentions to Miocic. He hit the target hard multiple times in the first moments of the fight, which limited Miocic’s punches as well.

From the start of the second round, Ngannou finished the mission by bending Miocic’s legs with powerful punches.

Ngannou takes revenge on Miocic, who lost against Miocic at UFC 220. He became world champion for the first time in his career at the age of 34.

Miocic suffered its first loss since UFC 226, when it lost to Daniel Cormier in its first three-way fight.

Astonishing Loki in the semi-finals

In the evening’s semi-final match, Vicente Loki (19-7) was impressive and won the first round thanks to the capitulation against Tyrone Woodley (19-6) in welterweight.

Luque hit his opponent hard two minutes before the end of the tour.

However, Woodley refused to go to the ground, and even managed to give a good response in turn.

Luque followed him with a good mix that eventually sent Woodley back to the ground, then gave him a capitulation that earned him a third straight win.

In Woodley’s case, the 38-year-old American suffered a fourth consecutive defeat.