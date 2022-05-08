Ukraine claims to have destroyed another Russian warship

On Saturday, Ukraine claimed to have destroyed a Russian landing ship near the small island of Snyk in the Black Sea, which has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion that began at the end of February.

The Ukrainian Navy said on Facebook that a Bayraktar TB2 combat drone, developed in Turkey, “hit a Project 11770 Serna landing ship as well as two Tor surface-to-air missile systems,” without specifying the date.

“The traditional parade of the Russian fleet on May 9 this year will take place near Snake Island, at the bottom of the sea,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Moscow has not confirmed the information on its part.

In the videos released by the Ukrainian army, we can see in particular a ship moored near a dock that was hit by an explosion and then destroyed by flames and spreading a large column of smoke.

With a length of 26 meters, the Sirna belongs to a class of Russian fast landing ships with a carrying capacity of up to 45 tons.

It is armed with 7.62 mm machine guns and Igla rocket launchers, and is designed to land combat vehicles, as well as offensive units.

Previously, in early May, the Ukrainian military had claimed to have bombed two Russian Raptor-class patrol boats off Snake Island, which were also hit by Bayraktar TB2 combat aircraft.

In mid-April, the Russian ship Moskva sank in the Black Sea after it, according to Kev and Washington, was hit by Ukrainian missiles. Moscow, for its part, claimed that it was damaged by an explosion on board.

Snake Island has become a symbol in Ukraine since the radio exchange, which went viral on social networks, in which Ukrainian border guards on the first day of the conflict shouted “Damn you, Russian military ship!” to the Russian cruiser, Moskva, who ordered them to surrender.

Shortly after this exchange, the ship bombed the island, the Russians took control of it, and the Ukrainian soldiers were captured. They were later released in a prisoner exchange with Moscow.

The recording of this verbal exchange was a leitmotif of the Ukrainian resistance, and the oppression of the border guards even appeared on banners during demonstrations of support abroad, and on Ukrainian stamps.