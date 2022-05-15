Ukraine wins Eurovision: ‘Our music is conquering Europe’ says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed his country’s Eurovision victory on Saturday by linking it to the Russian invasion, writing this sentence on his Facebook page: “Our courage fascinates the world, our music conquers the world.” Europe “.

• Read also: Ukraine wins the Eurovision Song Contest





For the third time in its history. I think it is not the last. We will do our best to welcome Eurovision participants and guests in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol one day. Free, Peaceful, Rebuilt! ”, he added about this coastal city in the south of the country that was occupied by Russian forces and almost completely destroyed.

“I thank the Kalush Orchestra for its victory, and I thank everyone who voted for us! I am sure that the victorious choir in the battle against the enemy is not far away. Glory to Ukraine!”, the head of state wrote again.

The Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra, whose song “Stefania” mixes hip-hop and traditional music, scored 631 points, ahead of Britain’s Sam Ryder and his nickname “Spaceman” (466 points) and Spanish singer Chanel with “Slow Mo (. 459 points),” During the evening organized in Turin, Italy.