Visa and vaccination: Judge orders Novak Djokovic’s release

However, a government lawyer warned that Canberra could still order Djokovic’s deportation, which would prevent him from entering Australia for three years.

With the Australian government facing a humiliating, high-profile defeat, lawyer Christopher Tran said Immigration Minister Alex Hawke could still order Djokovic’s deportation. I was told that [le ministre] Examination of the possibility of exercising personal power to cancel , did he say.

That court showdown began five days ago with the 34-year-old’s visa revoked when he arrived in Australia to compete in his first major tournament of the year.

Australian Open, where Djokovic aims to endure 21e A major tournament that would put him at the top of tennis history, ahead of his historic rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, begins in seven days.

Favorable signals

The judge in charge of the legal hearing on Novak Djokovic’s visa, on Monday, appeared open to the arguments of the defense of the world number one who was denied the right to participate in the Australian Open for health reasons.

What more could this man have done? Federal Judge Anthony Kelly said.

lawyers from Djoko Detained for five days in an immigrant center in Melbourne, he is trying to convince the federal court that the 34-year-old contracted COVID-19 in December, exempting him from compulsory vaccination to enter the territory.

at a hearing thatFrance media agency France Press agency Able to follow online, Judge Kelly appeared to defend the 34-year-old, who does not prejudge his final decision as Australian lawyers must also present their case.

thank you for being a little Tense , the judge considered that the Serb presented the emerging evidence An eminently qualified teacher and doctor Regarding his request for a medical exemption.

The session opened late after a computer problem caused by too many calls to attend the online retransmission. Antivaccine, despite the ban, shared the link to follow it live on YouTube.

The judge eventually continued the hearing without a live public broadcast, before restricting access, includingFrance media agency France Press agency can be used.

According to the athlete’s lawyer, the player was totally confused , when his voice was heard for several hours on the night of January 5-6 at Melbourne Airport. In particular, they said, he was denied means of communication with his entourage during his interrogation.

Supports a lot

His lawyers say he tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16. The next day, however, he attended in Belgrade, without a mask, a party in honor of the young Serbian players.

Djokovic, now mocked under the nickname Novax , they were due to watch proceedings from the former Park Hotel, a five-storey building that accommodates about 32 migrants trapped in Australia’s immigration system, some for years.

Djokovic obtained court permission to continue Monday’s proceedings from another undisclosed location before being forced back to the detention center after the hearings.

According to his lawyer, his request to move to a center where he can train for the tournament has gone unheeded.

Djokovic’s mother, Dijana, who attended a rally in Belgrade, criticized the detention conditions Inhumane for his son. He is only allowed one lunch and one dinner, he has no ordinary window, he is looking at the wall , she said on regional television N1.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that Serbia fully supported the hero and did so constructive conversations With the Australian Foreign Minister.

We made sure he got gluten-free food, gym equipment, and a laptop Explained to Serbian TV Pink.

Does a recent infection qualify for exemption?

His lawyers said the Australian Tennis Association granted him an exemption, on the grounds of contracting this infection in December, to participate in the first major tournament of the season, after his request was approved by two independent medical committees.

But upon his arrival in Australia, the federal authorities denied him entry, considering that the reasons for his exemption did not meet the conditions for entry into the territory. The Australian government insists that the latest infection counts only as an exemption for residents, not for foreigners trying to enter the country.

held in the name of Djoko After her visa was revoked, Czech doubles specialist Renata Vorakova left Australia on Saturday. FFA chief Craig Tilly on Monday defended his organization against criticism that it had misled players over the terms of accession, saying the government had done so. to reject To check the validity of medical waivers before players arrive.

While most of Australia has tightened health restrictions to fight a new wave linked to the Omicron variant, the state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, recorded 44,155 new cases of infection on Sunday.