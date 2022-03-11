Volodymyr Zelensky outside the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday morning.

This was announced on Thursday by Ajax MP and Prime Minister in the House of Commons Mark Holland.

The MP made the request in a letter to the Speaker of the House of Commons, specifying that his address should be made at about 11.15am.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is leading his country’s brave response to the Russian invasion. He agreed to address our parliament. After discussions with House leaders, I wrote to the Speaker of the House to approve his March 15 speech. pic.twitter.com/szb6aYqQGq – Mark Holland (@markhollandlib) March 10, 2022

“This will be an opportunity for Canadians to hear directly from President Zelensky about the urgent and dangerous situation facing the Ukrainian people,” said Mr. Zelensky is expected to speak after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Other party leaders are also expected to speak after the Ukrainian president’s intervention, as well as the speaker of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The people of Ukraine showed extraordinary courage in defending their country against the unjustified military invasion of Vladimir Putin. “Their president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been at the forefront of defending Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and democracy in the face of Russian aggression,” Hollande added in his message.

Remember that the Ukrainian president conducted a similar exercise last week in front of the US Congress in order to request additional assistance from the United States.