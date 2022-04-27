Washington organizes military aid | JDM

The United States continues to “move heaven and earth” in support of Ukraine, and other Western countries have also offered offensive military equipment.

« L’Ukraine croit clairement qu’elle peut gagner et c’est aussi le cas de tout le monde ici », a soutenu le secrétaire americain à la Défense, Lloyd Austin, lors d’une rencontre sur la Ramstein base aéri am In Germany.

This meeting, organized by the United States, and bringing together members of NATO, Africa and Asia, aims to speed up the delivery of military equipment ordered by Ukraine.

“We will continue to move in heaven and earth to be able to satisfy them,” Mr. Austin added.

After refusing for weeks to send offensive weapons to Ukraine, Germany in particular accepted the request yesterday.

for this part, Canada will soon send eight armored vehicles to Ukraine.

The equipment will not be withdrawn from the Canadian Armed Forces’ inventory, but will be purchased from abroad.

At the same time, the Polish and Bulgarian authorities indicated, last night, that they had received a warning from the Russian gas group Gazprom of its intention to cut off gas shipments to these two countries today despite the contracts binding on it.

However, the two countries say they are ready to get the lost gas from other sources.

Russian strikes

At the moment, the Russian army continues to nibble land in the Donbass, destroying some sites along the way.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained on Telegram that “the enemy is carrying out strikes on the positions of our forces along the entire front line with mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers.”

Civilians killed

At least nine civilians were killed, yesterday, in the bombing of the Russian army in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to local authorities.

Two Russian missiles notably hit the city of Zaporizhia, killing at least one person.

This city, which was the reception point for civilians fleeing the siege of Mariupol and other bombed cities in Donbass, is now preparing for a Russian attack from the coast, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Photo: Agence France-Presse Residents of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, yesterday demolished a Soviet monument representing friendship between the two countries.

Guterres in Moscow

In this context, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, arrived in Moscow yesterday, on his first visit to the Russian capital since the outbreak of the conflict.

“I have proposed the creation of a contact group bringing together Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations to explore the possibilities of opening humanitarian corridors,” he said.

Photo: Agence France-Presse Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, received United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday in Moscow at the end of his usual long table.

“We urgently need ‘really safe and effective’ civilian evacuation corridors,” Mr. Guterres added.

Negotiations are continuing. […] “I hope we will achieve a positive result,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said after meeting with the UN Secretary-General.

Putin did not show “seriousness” in his intentions to reach an agreement with Ukraine, But the reaction of the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

– With Camille Payant and QMI Agency

► More than 5.2 million Ukrainians have fled their country, according to the latest United Nations tally, which predicts there will be 8.3 million by the end of 2022.