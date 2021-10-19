We live in a world of increasing hypocrisy

You know the English expression green wash Which we translated as “green wash”?

It happens when the company gives itself a green image to attract “responsible” consumers.

Most of the time, marketing is straightforward.

Everything is in the container, nothing is in the content.

The lips go, but the shoes do not follow.

In the image of the Federal Prime Minister

That’s what the Montreal Canadiens did with their history of the “unwanted lands of the Mohawks.”

Why help Indigenous communities with concrete projects and hard money when all you have to do is make beautiful statements that don’t require you to do anything?

Hello, we could have said before every game: “Canadians management wants to say that they actively support the fight against poverty.”

While selling tickets – and beer – at exorbitant prices.

What is important is the intent, right?

The country is well run by a former drama teacher who keeps saying one thing and doing the opposite!

“We are environmentally friendly and we are buying a pipeline!”

“I am declaring a day especially dedicated to reconciliation with indigenous peoples and I take this opportunity to spend it on the beach!”

So… why wouldn’t Jeff Molson do the same?

In any case, in 2021 it is not important to be virtuous.

What is required is to appear virtuous!

He doubled down on beautiful speeches, and signed Dominic Champagne’s “charter” while doing ads for automakers.

Take care of her image and reputation.

hair king

Surprisingly, no one is fooled.

Everyone knows that the Canadian is doing this to restore his badly damaged image.

I know it, you know it, we all know it!

But we act as if…

The king walks around naked and everyone says: “Oh my God, how his majesty’s dress, how shining his brilliance!” “

Nobody dares to say, “Hey, Donisi, what are you doing walking around naked in front of everyone?” “

In the 1960s and ’70s, when a priest came to see us to teach us a lesson, he was taken by the cassock and crowned outside saying, “I don’t tell you what to do in your church, don’t tell me. What to do in my house!”

Now, I don’t know if it was because they were normal people, but priests are allowed in without reacting.

They are everywhere, at the Bell Center, in Gallas, at universities, lecturing us.

Don’t do this, don’t do that…

We listen to them talking without saying anything. Although we know that their speeches don’t last for two seconds!

Special accusations, general provisions

But we are afraid to pass on to unvirtuous people, so we are silent.

The result: we live in a world of increasing hypocrisy.

The further it goes, the greater the gap between what we think and what we say.

We never pay much attention to what we say in public and never go too far on social networks.

Virtue is like jam: the less you say it, the more it spreads…