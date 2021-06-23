What do you watch on TV on Wednesday?

Here are some suggestions for shows and movies to watch on French TV on Wednesday, June 23:

– ‘A blow to the heart’

This comedy starring Pierce Brosnan and Emma Thompson follows a businessman and his ex-wife as they travel to Paris to get the retirement money they stole. their plan? Steal the diamonds and kidnap the tourists.

Wednesday, 1 p.m., VAT.

– “gold fever”

The intense historical adventure of the ten prospectors continues. Still looking for gold, they went to Dawson City, Yukon. Then they rub shoulders up the Chilcot Pass and the grueling “golden staircase”. However, things are going badly for one of them who has to fight for his life.

Wednesday, 7 p.m., sweep.

-“Pirates! A bunch of dolls”

A big competition has been launched aimed at decorating the pirate of the year in this animated film. The competition promises to be fierce, with many competitors in a constant battle. Even Queen Victoria added her two cents.

Wednesday, 7 p.m., Yoopa.

-“Our life”

Four episodes mark the arrival of the third season of the series. After deciding to go down new paths, Randall, Kate, and Kevin reunite at the premiere of another movie. After that, they still stand in solidarity when Kate has to go under the knife.

Wednesday, from 8 p.m., ICI ARTV.

– “The stars are revived in Victoriaville”

Duo Les soeurs Boulay, singer Damien Robitaille, artist Kanen and the Valence and Lunes quartet come together and prove that music can spark sparks. On stage, they present an open-air show on the grounds of André-Fortin Airport in Victoriaville.

Wednesday, 9 p.m., Télé-Québec.

-“Good night!”

The art of singing and poetry from here will be very well represented in the show set hosted by Jean-Philippe Vauthier. The host will welcome pianist Alexandra Strelsky, multidisciplinary artist David Goudreau, bassist Isabelle Boulay and singer Richard Seguin.

Wednesday, 9 p.m., Radio ICI-Canada Télé.

-“tightrope”

Used to laughing at stunts, Richardson Zephyr, Mario Tessier and Didier Lambert are up for a huge challenge. The three performers, in turn, must elicit fits of laughter in Catherine Brunet, Joel Legendre, and Georges Laraki, the staunch vegetarians. Replay the first episode.

Wednesday, 10 p.m., Z.