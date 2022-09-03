WWE SmackDown results for September 2, 2022

WWE SmackDown Detroit, Michigan

Commentators are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Tonight is WWE SmackDown, the blue show begins with the arrival of the Viking Raiders followed by New Day for the first fight of the evening.

Viking rules match

Viking Raider (Ivar & Erik) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

During the match, Kofi Kingston struck a third rope hammer directly on Eric’s skull and then pinned, but that’s not enough.

At the end of the match, Kofi Kingston jumped off the top rope, but Ivar threw a shield in his face to block him. Eric and Ivar take Xavier Woods and put him through two tables outside the ring for the win.

Winners: Viking Raider (Ivar and Eric)

The first part of a video on Roman Reigns’ rise as a tribal chief has been released, with Paul Heyman narrating.

– After the commercial break, we have a summary of what happened last week with Bloodline’s attack on Drew McIntyre.

– Behind the scenes, we find Sami Zayn who will be the master of festivities to celebrate two years of the Roman era this evening, with Usos. Sami Zayn tells them that tonight’s celebration will be unique, because it is very rare to hold a title for long. He says he made pictures for the occasion. Jey Uso interrupted him and said Paul Heyman should have been there tonight and asked Sami Zayn why he didn’t help him in RAW against Kevin Owens. Ji calms down and says Sami looks like the stand is on hand for tonight and leaves.

– Then we find Kayla Braxton with Shayna Baszler who tells her she’s going to take care of Liv Morgan and destroy her to take away the world champion title from her, but she doesn’t continue because the champion has arrived. Shayna tells Pazler she’s going to ruin her arm and she can only watch it.

– We have a Carrion promo with Scarlett Bordeaux. Carrion Cross tells us that tonight Drew McIntyre will be reflecting on what happened to him last week. Roman Reigns will celebrate two years of his reign and make Drew Gulak regret certain things.

Roman Reigns’ second video part has been released.

It’s time for Karrion Kroos’ first Smackdown match as he enters the ring alongside Scarlett Bordeaux.

Singles match

Carrion Cross (with Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Drew Gulak

At the end of the match, Carrion Cross Drew Gulak swings right over his head with a Saito Suplex and then follows up with a bare rear choke and finishes pinning for victory.

Winner: Carrion Cross (with Scarlett Bordeaux)

– We have a summary of what happened with Ronda Rousey during her arrest and tonight we will have the final decision on her fate.

– After the commercial break, we have the third video for Roman Reigns.

– Now it’s time to welcome Ronda Rousey, who arrives at the ring with the documents. Ronda says she has an official statement from WWE HQ and has asked Adam Pierce to come to the ring. Adam Pierce comes to the ring and says that any decisions he makes against Ronda Rousey have never been personal. Ronda Rousey replies that she is lying and asks him to read the letter she received. The letter says that despite Ronda Rousey’s behaviour, she does not deserve to be treated as a criminal, and therefore her arrest is totally unjustified. So Ronda Rousey is on probation and therefore brought back. Ronda Rousey is happy and asks Adam Pierce why he’s making that face. Adam Pearce replies that he is tired of being treated unfairly and that his work is not recognized. He says he is tired of people like Ronda Rousey doing so much for him, but they are ungrateful. He ends by saying that Ronda Rousey is the biggest prostitute he’s ever met. Rhonda walks up to Adam Pierce who says he spoke a little too quickly and it was because of stress. Ronda attacks him and applies a Jujigatame to him.

– We find Sami Zayn in the dressing room receiving a bouquet of flowers. Sami Zayn is still because of the smell of these disgusting flowers and then on the card, we see “Tick Tock” written on it. Sami Zayn puts on the bouquet and pretends nothing happened.

tag team match

Hitting a Row (Ashante Thee Adonis & Top Dolla w/B-Fab) vs. MMM (Mace & Mansoor w/Max & Maxxine Dupri)

At the end of the match, Ashante follows Thee Adonis dropkicks Mace and Top Dolla with Belly to Back Suplex for the win.

Winners: Hit a row (Ashante Thee Adonis & Top Dolla w/B-Fab)

After the match, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo come around the ring, allowing Mace and Mansoor to attack the two Hit Row members when suddenly Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) arrive at Hit Row to get rid of him. From Angel Garza, Humberto Carillo, and MMM.

We have a summary of Ricochet’s victory over Happy Corbin.

Backstage, Happy Corbin tells Kayla Braxton that he doesn’t want to talk about Ricochet’s miraculous victory, because he doesn’t live in the past. He says he has always been able to climb the slope after going through hard times, and tonight will be doing an open challenge.

The fourth part of the video for Roman Reigns has been released.

– Happy Corbin comes to the ring and it’s King of Strong Style music that sounds like.

Singles match

Happy Corbin vs Shinsuke Nakamura

At the end of the match, Happy Corbin slipped to find himself outside the ring, but on his way back, Kinshasa greeted him from Shinsuke Nakamura for the victory.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– We have a summary of Raquel Gonzalez and Alia’s victory in the women’s doubles final against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Behind the scenes, we find a disappointed Happy Corbin when a JBL ropes sports limousine suddenly stops with a voice next to him asking what’s going on with him and asking him to come in. The limousine departs with JBL and Baron Corbin on board.

Singles match

Butch (accompanied by Sheamus & Ridge Holland) vs. Ludwig Kaiser (accompanied by Gunther)

At the end of the match, Ludwig Kaiser tries to get the DDT reverse swinging, but Butch grabs and breaks his fingers and then follows up with the Bitter End for the win.

Winner: Butch (accompanied by Sheamus & Ridge Holland)

After the match, Sheamus and Gunther are ready to get rid of it, but Ludwig Kaiser talks his partner to get out of it and they leave.

We have the fifth and final video on Roman Reigns’ exploits over the past two years.

– In the dressing room we find Sami Zayn and The Osus. Jey Uso says we should go to the ring, but Sami Zayn thinks we’ll have to wait for Roman Reigns to get in with all of Bloodline. Ji Usu gets angry and says why is he entering the class and says the whole bloodline. Jimmy calms everyone down and says tonight is a party night for the chief of the tribe.

A video was released of Tyson Fury announcing his ringside presence during a clash at the castle in Cardiff on Saturday.

– Sami Zayn and Usos arrive at the ring and welcome us to celebrate two years of Roman rule. Jimmy Uso asks honorary Bloodline member to do his job as manager, but Jey Uso does it for him. Jey says that for two years, Roman Reigns has been decimating anyone they put in his way. He took them all with Superman Punch, Spear, and Guillotine. The three men then ask all fans to stand up and welcome the tribal leader and current undisputed WWE Champion. On the titantron we see Roman Reigns getting out of his car when he is suddenly knocked out by Big Boot from Drew McIntyre who then comes to the ring, knocking out Sami Zayn with a Glasgow kiss and then Claymore Kick and destroying Usos with the Roman-era spear placed against the barrier by mimicking the same gestures Like the chief of the tribe.

Then Drew McIntyre takes the microphone and says that in Clash at the Castle he will disable the tribal chief’s god mode and rip his head off to become the new hero.

The show ends with a Drew McIntyre celebration.

Image credit: WWE



