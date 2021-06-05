WhatsApp will allow you to edit a voice message before sending it, that’s for sure

WhatsApp will allow its users to listen to and edit their voicemail messages before sending them. A preview of this future functionality has also appeared in the latest beta version of the Android instant messaging app. we Explains how to test this new feature now.

Despite the turmoil of recent weeks and Successive setbacks regarding new terms of useWhatsApp developers continue to work on new features. Soon the messaging app will allow users Change the playback speed of their voice messages.

This is not all. WhatsApp teams are also working on An option that allows you to listen to and edit voice messages الرسائل before sending it. This feature, still under development, was seen in Preview version of WhatsApp on iOS Last month.

WhatsApp on Android lets you listen to and correct an audio message before sending it

Recently, WABetaInfo discovered that this option exists in files No beta version 2.21.12.7 from WhatsApp on Android. So Facebook developers started working on the option referred to as “Check a voice message”for Android smartphones.

Novelty will work on Android in the same way as on iOS. When recording a voice message, all you have to do isPress the stop key. The voicemail message will not be deleted automatically. You can listen to it and decide if you want to send it anyway.

As WABetaInfo points out, the option is still under development. However, the interface and the way it works seems to have been specially developed. In the end, we can expect the voicemail message verification function to be It is quickly integrated into an update to the stable version From WhatsApp on Android.

For a chance to test this feature right now, you canInstall APK from WhatsApp beta via a site like Mirror APK. If you don’t know how to do it, we advise you to take a look at our profile How to download APK on Android.

Source : WABetaInfo