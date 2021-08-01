Who are the athletes most likely to get sunburn during the Olympics?

The researchers calculated the athletes’ UV exposure according to their sport, weather, event duration, clothing, or even surface whiteness. The verdict: Tennis players are most likely to get severe sunburn.

The temperature is over 35°C now in Tokyo and in the middle of the day, UV l’indice Exceeds level 9. In addition to its associated risk of annoyance the heat (For example, Spanish tennis player Paula Padusa had to leave the court after heat stroke), some athletes are especially vulnerable to injury sunstroke. Thus, a team of Australian researchers calculatedUV exposure its participants Olympic Games Tokyo during the competition. No less than 144 events in 20 disciplines of outdoor sports air And so it was thoroughly scrutinized.

The researchers considered many factors, including Duration I spent outside, the site of the event (sailing events taking place for example in Enoshima, 47 kilometers southwest of the Olympic Stadium),Albedo The surface (the water reflects the sun more than the grass), the exact time of the event, or the percentage of the athlete’s body coverage with clothing (calculated by watching video images of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games).

Tennis, golf and cycling are the most dangerous events

Result: The most damaging event is women’s singles tennis, with a total exposure of 1,680 J/m2 Followed by men’s golf (1,530 joules / m .)2) and cycling for men (941 joules/m .)2). « Of all the outdoor sports, tennis, golf, cycling, volleyball, and hockey have the greatest potential for individual exposure.The authors of the study, published in the journal, explain Temperature. This is due to two main factors: the length of the event and the exhibition schedule. day. to me tennis players The Olympics, for example, the stakes are remarkably high given the potential for a player to compete in all singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events. The risk is greater in women, they add, because men appear to be more likely to wear a hat as well as shirts with greater coverage. golfers They are better dressed, the very long duration of the tests (more than four hours per round) makes them vulnerable to UV rays.

Beach volleyball and bikini

The researchers also point the finger at beach volleyball.” because of the surfaces sable highly reflective and light clothing worn by players (especially women who play in bikinis). However, the risks associated with football, hockey or baseball, which include a large number of events, are mitigated by a less exposed playing schedule. ” This is especially the case for football It is largely scheduled by males and females in the evening or night, making this tournament the least exposed of any team sport. ‘, note the authors.

The benefit of sunscreen during the Olympics

this is design Implemented upstream (taking into account the expected meteorological conditions at this point season) does not fully reflect reality. ” We did not take into account any protection provided by sun screens, also recognizes researchers. A more in-depth analysis of competitors’ behavior regarding sunscreen use can significantly reduce their exposure, particularly during events with a high potential for UV exposure. However, they point out that the heavy sweating of athletes is likely to make the cream drip and reduce its effects.

In 2019, . was released World Athletics Championships In Qatar a real massacre among the athletes, who linked the discomfort in the chains between the stifling heat of the stadiums (more than 42 degrees Celsius and 72% humidity) and air conditioner Extreme hotels. However, no long-term study has been conducted on the incidence of skin cancer among Olympic athletes.