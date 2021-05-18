Already the first clues on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air 2021

Apple plans to expedite the replacement of Intel chips in its products with interior designs. The next Mac Pro can carry up to 40 cores.

an Apple You will be preparing to release a new kit MacWhether in laptop or desktop, with faster processors, new designs and improved connectivity. We already know the future MacBook Pro in question With an M2 chip it is possible, But forms intended for the general public like MacBook Air And desktop models – like the Mac Pro -, iMac and Mac mini, are also in the process of reworking, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

Apple’s goal is clear: to accelerate its efforts to replace Intel chips in its products, while pushing the capabilities of its chips a little further.

New designs this summer

Starting this summer, new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro designs can hit the shelves. In detail, its chassis has been modified, it will be compatible with MagSafe charger and will have more connectivity ports. The HDMI and SD card input should return as well.

More specifically, Apple will prepare new processors for the MacBook Pro. Both will include eight high-performance cores, two cores dedicated to providing power (the strong point of devices with M1s). The two configurations should stand out relative to the number of cores intended for graphics tasks, as one will contain 16 cores, the other 32 cores.

So we can actually see a real design difference with the M1 chip, which has four high-performance cores and four power-saving cores, as well as eight cores for graphics tasks, as in the current chip. The 13-inch MacBook Pro. A seductive program, but not surprising: the supposed M2 chip logically looks more powerful than the M1.

On the memory side, too, Apple plans to take a step forward, from 16GB of maximum memory for the M1 to 64GB for its future chipset. For MacBook Pro, too, the number of Thunderbolt ports should also grow.

MacBook Air and Mac Mini planned

Apple will not only be prepared to improve the performance of the MacBook Pro, but also the Mac mini. The latter will benefit from the same new chip as the MacBook Pro.

Besides also static configs, there will also be something new. Apple is planning new versions of the Mac Pro, slated for release next year, that will allow a choice between two chipsets. This will be two to four times more powerful than the new MacBook Pro. According to information from Bloomberg, we should expect configurations that include 20 or 40 cores, with 16 high-performance cores and 4 energy-saving cores, or 32 high-performance and 8 power-dedicated. For the graphics part, we must rely on 64 or 128 graphics cores.

The MacBook Air should not be outdone, as it will get a chip that would be the direct successor to the M1. This chip should have many cores, but the cores should run faster. Another MacBook Pro version is also expected with this chip.