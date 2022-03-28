Will Smith slaps Chris Rock: This is what happened during the commercial break

Moments after Chris Rock punched him in the face, right at the Oscars Sunday night, Will Smith was comforted by his colleagues and friends who took to the stage to speak with him.

In a video posted to Twitter by The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg, Will Smith can be seen supported by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry while on stage during the commercial break, right after the incident.

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and calmed by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who beckon him to ignore the matter. Will seems to be wiping tears from his eyes as he sits with Jada, as Denzel comforts Jada and Will’s actor by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2 – Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

They seem to encourage him and tell him to take it upon himself. Will Smith wipes a few tears before going down to check on the press officer.

He then joins his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who consoles him.

screenshot | Scott Feinberg

The world was stunned Sunday evening after the quarrel between the actors, the first went up on stage to slap the second.

Chris Rock, one of the 94 . presentersAnd the The most prestigious awards ceremony in Hollywood, he had just made fun of Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Compare her cropped hair to Demi Moore’s shaved head in Ridley Scott’s GI Jane.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who has spoken publicly about alopecia (hair loss) she has experienced in the past, rolled her eyes. At first hilarious, Will Smith went up on stage and slapped Chris Rock, and the bang echoed into the microphones in front of the stunned spectators, in the room where the concert was being held on the sofa.

screenshot | Scott Feinberg

ABC muted the sound during the scene that followed, but the dialogue was audible on foreign televisions.

“Wow. Awesome.” Chris Rock said, “Will Smith just took my head off. It was a joke on ‘Ji Jin,’ he justified himself with the actor.

screenshot | Scott Feinberg

“Put my wife’s name off your damn mouth,” cried Will Smith, and went back to his wife’s side.

Hear from Anne-Lovely Étienne, content creator for 24 Heures, and Florence Brouillard, general manager of Brouillard Communications Agency, on QUB Radio:

– With AFP