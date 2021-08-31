Windows Update will tell you if your computer is compatible

The next update for Windows 10 paves the way for Windows 11.

We can already feel that moving from Windows 10 to Windows 11 It will be complicated. Microsoft is already imposing Configure a fairly strict minimum To be able to update your PC to Windows 11. Install outside the screws It will not guarantee that there will be security updates.

As the company doesn’t seem ready to change its stance, it is now making efforts to clarify whether the PC can be updated to Windows 11.

New functionality for Windows 10 21H2

Microsoft will provide an application to check if your computer is compatible with the new system. In addition to this application, the company will also integrate verification directly into Windows Update.

From the year-end update 21H2 on Windows 10, Windows Update will indicate whether or not your PC is compatible with Windows 11. The 21H2 update is already available for testing in the Windows Insider Program, the Release Preview channel.

The message also contains links to Microsoft support sites explaining the configuration required by Windows 11 and new features for the system.