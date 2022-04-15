French cuisine in the spotlight, trailer

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator is back in the news thanks to a new video released by Nacon on his YouTube channel. Not only is this an opportunity to give a reminder to people – like us – who would have missed the announcement a month ago, but also to show you some photos as well as the video of this Top Chef game release. In this chef simulator, we will learn to cook the greatest recipes of French gastronomy (75 in total), including Veal Blanket, Pot au Feeux, Orange Duck, Buffe Bourguignon or Good Again Croque Monsieur. The goal is really to advance, to make your restaurant prosper as well, but to seduce the Michelin Guide, which will be there to award marks if you can outdo yourself. From selecting, preparing, chopping and cooking ingredients, to seasoning and seasoning the dish, everything has to be executed perfectly to satisfy the customers, knowing that the decoration of the buildings is also an integral part of the experience., thanks to the multiple customization options available in the game.

revealed last month to everyone’s surprise,Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator is set to release on October 6 for PC, PS4, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

