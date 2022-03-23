WTA | Ashleigh Barty announces her retirement at 25

(Sydney) A drastic change in the world of tennis. Less than two months after winning the Australian Open, world number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia has made the decision to end her career.

The news broke on Tuesday evening. The 25-year-old surprised everyone by posting a six-minute video on her Instagram account in which she explains her decision in the form of an interview with one of her close friends, former player Casey Dellacqua.

“There is no right or wrong way to do things, it is just my way of doing them. For me, it is great to do it with you,” she says from the start, the emotion in her voice.

“I’m quitting tennis, she suggests. It’s the first time I’ve said it out loud and it’s tough, but I’m so happy and ready. I know in my heart it’s as good a time for me as anyone else.”

Sirene says, Barty is grateful for all that tennis has given her over the years. When asked by Dellacqua about her reasons for making this decision at this point in her career, the Australian admitted that she had been thinking about it for a long time.

“I’ve had many moments in my career that have been pivotal moments. Last year Wimbledon changed a lot of things for me as a person and as an athlete. You work hard all your life for a goal. And you have been able to share it with so many wonderful people. But winning Wimbledon, which was The main goal in my career is to make me see things from another angle. I had this feeling after Wimbledon.”

I no longer had the physical energy, emotional will, and everything else to push myself to the top. I'm exhausted. Physically, I have nothing to give. For me, this is a success. You have given everything for this beautiful sport. I am very happy with that. […] I know people may not understand, and that's okay. I am happy with that. Ashleigh Party

The world number one says she wants to pursue other dreams outside the tennis court. She also mentions wanting to spend more time at home with her loved ones, who started her career in 2010.

“I will never stop loving tennis,” she continues, smiling. It will always be a big part of my life. But I think it is time to enjoy the next stage of my life as a person and not an athlete.”

Barty left a few tears in the final seconds of the video, as Dellacqua congratulates her on her decision.

“I’ve known you for a long time,” said Delacqua. If there’s one thing I know, it’s that you always make the right decisions for yourself. And they have always done well for you. I think he’s really brave and believable. Thank you for everything you’ve done for our sport. »

Barty finished his career with 15 singles titles, including 3 majors (2019, 2021 and 2022). Dominant, she has also won 25 of her last 27 matches. She has been #1 in the WTA Rankings for 121 weeks. It’s the sevenAnd the Among the longest reigns of all time.

The Australian is not the first player to retire as she sits at the top. Belgian Justine Henin did the same in 2008. However, she returned to competition a little less than two years later.

Players interact

The news apparently sent shockwaves around the world. Many players responded quickly to it on their social networks. From the lottery, the 19And the World racket, Simona Halep.

“Ash, what can I say? You know I shed tears, right? I wrote my friend, I will miss you in the ring. You were different and special We shared many great moments. What next? Grand Slam Champion in golf? Be happy and enjoy life to the fullest.” . »

Britain’s Andy Murray wrote: “I am so happy for Ashleigh Barty, who has been disappointed with tennis.” What a player. »

Czech Petra Kvitova also posted a touching message on her social networks: “Ash, I have no words … You show your true class by leaving tennis in a beautiful way. I am very happy that I shared the earth with you. Tennis would not be the same without you! I admire you as a player And as a person, I just wish you the best!”

WTA President Steve Simon also commented on Barty’s retirement in a statement, calling her “one of the WTA’s greatest champions.”

In her Instagram post, Barty said she will be speaking at a press conference on Wednesday.