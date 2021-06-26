WWE SmackDown results for June 25, 2021

WWE SmackDown recap June 25



WWE SmackDown Tampa, ThunderDome

Commentators are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Tonight is WWE SmackDown, The Blue Show begins with a video of what happened between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio last week. Roman Reigns in his locker room with Paul Heyman, who tells him that the Mysterius family isn’t here tonight but that they recognized him from their hospital bed. Jimmy Uso appears and says hello to Reigns. The latter wants to know where his brother is. Jimmy replies that J is not here tonight. Reigns says he made him move to “one of the Usos” in “Main Event Jey” and doesn’t show up for work… Jimmy says he can replace his brother, and Reigns asks him to. to prove.

Commentators welcome us and Bianca Belair interjects. She has something to say before her match. It’s Friday and we’re on our way to Money in the Bank. In 3 weeks, they will no longer be in the ThunderDome ahead of us. After winning Hell in a Cell, she couldn’t stop celebrating her belt. She wants the belt to be clean enough to think about. This is to remember that the girl in this thinking did so. Although she couldn’t forget the pain she experienced in that cage, she couldn’t help but smile. She is very proud of the girl she sees.

Seth Rollins enters and says it’s time to celebrate with the SmackDown champ. They both overcame adversity. He beat Cesaro flatly in the middle of this episode, except that Bianca Belair had a stroke of luck. Bayley enters and says Bianca Belair is not the hero we deserve. After her lucky win, she sees Belair the same way. Bianca Belair attacks her, but Seth Rollins is among the wrestlers. She attacks Bailey Belair and Rollins lets her do it. Cesaro reaches the ring and puts Rollins out of the ring. Bayley and Cesaro go head-to-head, but Beller returns to knock Bayley out of the ring with Cesaro’s help.

Mixed tag team match

Bianca Peller and Cesaro vs Seth Rollins and Bayley

At the end of the match, Seth Rollins and Cesaro fight outside the ring. Belair tries his KOD on Bayley but Rollins returns to the ring and pushes Belair without intentionally doing so. Cesaro pushes him out of the ring and Bayley takes the opportunity to take Belair and win the pin.

Giants: Seth Rollins and Bayley



Backstage, Jimmy Uso asks Paul Heyman what Roman Reigns wants him to do. Heyman replies that Reigns needs a right arm and all he has to do is win tonight’s game.

– Rick Boggs in the ring for coronation by Shinsuke Nakamura. He asks us to welcome Nakamura who enters and celebrates the crown. Meanwhile behind the scenes, Kayla Braxton with King Corbin who is disgusted with his loss last week.

Backstage, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville interact with Shinsuke Nakamura’s music. Seth Rollins appears and says it’s time. Adam Pearce asks what they can do for him. Rollins replies that it’s not what they can do for him, but what he can do for them. Roman Reigns is scheduled to speak tonight. If the subject is his next competitor, he is ahead of them (Rollins). He had never in his life been ready, physically, emotionally, and spiritually for this challenge. No one on the list deserves this chance more than him. Pierce replies that they are not making that decision now.

Singles match

The winner qualifies for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Big E vs Apollo Crews (accompanied by Captain Aziz)



At the end of the match, captain Aziz sends Big E against the barrier and the referee sends him backstage. Big E returns to the ring and Apollo Crews takes the opportunity to attempt a spin, but Big E gets up and makes his Big E followed by pinning for victory.

Jagnant: Big E



– Backstage, Kayla Braxton with Sami Zayn and tells him that he will face Kevin Owens next week in the playoffs for Money in the Bank. Zayn is shocked, says he’s finished Kevin Owens and we’re trying to get over him.

– Behind the scenes, Sami Zayn goes to talk to Adam Pierce and explains to him that he has already beaten Kevin Owens in Hell in a Dungeon. Why does he have to hit him again? He should be in the match without having to qualify or even award him a contract. Pierce announced that he would face Kevin Owens in his last permanent match.

Sonya Deville arrives at the ring and announces that Carmella will be participating in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match. Carmella enters her and thanks Deville for her choice. Liv Morgan also arrives and asks if calling herself “the most beautiful woman in WWE” automatically gives her a chance? Morgan beat it last week. She deserves her place more than Carmella. Carmella laughs and says this game is for real stars. She tells him to look at her and then look at herself… Morgan pursues Carmella, but Deville separates them and declares that Carmella is in the match, but Liv Morgan will add to her if she beats Carmella now.

Singles match

If Liv Morgan wins, she will be added to the Bank Ladder match.

Carmella vs Liv Morgan

At the end of the match, Liv Morgan stands on the third rope. Carmella gets on her hands to send her to the ground, but Morgan repels her by spinning her for the win.

Winner: Liv Morgan



– In Gorilla Mode, Kayla Braxton with Jimmy Uso, who dedicated her win to her family and J. Hope he’s watching Roman Reigns.

Singles match

Jimmy Uso vs. Dolph Ziggler (with Robert Rudd)

At the end of the match, Dolph Ziggler tries to roll up Jimmy Uso but the latter gets up and gives him a Superkick to win the fix.

Winner: Jimmy Uso



– After the match, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman watched the match in gorilla mode. Jimmy Uso returns to the gorilla happy with his win. Reigns leaves with Heyman for the stage, while Heyman bans Jimmy from attending.

Roman Reigns enters the ring with Paul Heyman. The latter takes the microphone and shows us what has happened in recent weeks with Mysterios. Heyman says the villain got scared, Braun Strowman slayed, and Kevin Owens out. Edge, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, and Mysterius also failed. In less than a year, Roman Reigns eliminated the entire split. But he will do something that has never been done before. They had no choice, no one was left.

Paul Heyman hands the microphone to Roman Reigns, But Edge’s music starts and he goes up to the ring ! Roman Reigns wants to attack Edge, but the latter manages to gain the upper hand. Edge puts Roman Reigns back in the ring and Reigns gives him a Superman punch, then he goes to take a chair but it’s Edge who throws at him! Edge takes a chair in turn, but Jimmy Uso comes to his cousin’s defense. Edge throws him down the stairs and then sends him against the barrier. Edge returns to the ring and tells Reigns he’s there! The offer ends like this.

