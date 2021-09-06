You are not at the end of your imperfection

Cars, game consoles, computers, or even smartphones, industries that have been hit by the lack of electronic chips are too many. While it has now lasted for over a year, it is unfortunately not over yet.

If we believe the words of one of the leaders of Takeshi Kamebuchi, the director in charge of semiconductors at Toshiba, the wait will be very long. He believes his company will be able to fully meet demand by the end of 2022 at best. quoted BloombergDefine preferred scenario:

The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least next September. In some cases, we may find that some customers will not be fully serviced until 2023.

Concerns among the mourners

Among the first victims are the new generation gaming consoles: Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. Sony leaders are especially considering adapting by revising the design of their hardware with the idea of ​​reducing the number of components. wanted.

These companies used to call suppliers like Toshiba to make sure their chip delivery would be in place. “ Game console manufacturers are among the customers with the strongest demands and I am sincerely sorry to disappoint them because none of them have 100% satisfaction. ”, Diplore Takeshi Kambuchi.

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said: Lately he has been pessimistic For months to come, though, the company managed to sell ten million copies of Playstation V.

He explained this last July: It will take some time before we can meet all the current demand. And I feel bad about it. Our partners are doing a very good job on our behalf, but the lack of chips is clearly a challenge we all face. “However, he congratulated himself on being able to produce”PlayStation is faster than we’ve done in the past ».