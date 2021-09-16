You bite a human finger hidden in a burger

A young Bolivian woman claims she bit a decomposing human finger while eating a burger at a fast food chain, a shocking discovery she shared on her social media.
“When it was time to eat, I chewed a finger,” Estefani Benitez wrote in a post on her Facebook page, recounting the incident that allegedly occurred at a hot burger restaurant in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, on Sunday.
In the photos she shared, we can see what looks like a human finger, according to the New York Post.
I also photographed the young woman when she went to file a complaint with the manager. He was offered an amount as compensation, explaining that the meat was not prepared on site, but the meatballs had already arrived ready to cook.
Facebook: Estefany Benitez
“Nothing like this has ever happened to us before,” the young woman reassured us.
Then a spokesperson for the company gave explanations to the media that showed interest in the case: one of the employees who prepared the meat lost a finger, the information confirmed by the local police.
After the story was published, the Bolivian authorities temporarily closed the business and imposed a fine.
The woman who discovered the finger does not rule out suing the restaurant chain.
