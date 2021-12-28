A Japanese teacher invents a TV screen to taste food directly (video)

Soon, it will be possible to taste dishes cooked live on broadcast.

A Japanese professor has developed a prototype for a searchable TV screen that can be used to create flavor profiles for foods. With this device, simply lick the screen to taste the foods on offer.

The invention is called Tasting Television (TTTV) and consists of spraying a mixture of odors on a plastic film placed on a flat screen, in order to recreate the taste of food.

“The goal is to allow people to experience something like eating in a restaurant halfway around the world while staying at home,” Professor Homi Miyashita told Reuters Meiji.

“I am thinking of creating a platform where tastes from all over the world can be distributed as ‘taste content’. It’s the same as watching a movie or listening to a song you love. I hope that in the future people will be able to download and enjoy food flavors from the restaurants they love, no matter what Where are they located,” Miyashita added.

The professor added that the device could be useful to aspiring bartenders and chefs – who need to savor things while refining their craft, but are at a disadvantage due to distance learning.

