After being stopped for throttling, Samsung will return control to Galaxy phone owners

Samsung is preparing a software update to give users more control over the performance of their phones, following a revelation from the company Limited speeds More than 10,000 apps on devices like Galaxy S22 Plus

The company says the improvement, which has drawn widespread criticism since its unveiling earlier this week, exists only for gaming apps and is designed to ensure Galaxy phones don’t overheat.

Not exactly an admission from Samsung that it has restricted the apps in question, but the update should allow users to get the optimum performance out of their apps. It is unclear whether the full power of the wizards will be unleashed, because playing on a combustion device is neither safe nor fun.

In a statement to Android CentralThe company said, “Our priority is to provide consumers with the best mobile experience. Game Optimization Service (GOS) is designed to help gaming applications achieve excellent performance while effectively managing device temperature. GOS does not manage the performance of non-gaming applications. We value the feedback we receive.” Regarding our products and after careful consideration, we are planning to roll out a software update soon so that users can monitor performance while running gaming applications.

It remains to be seen if this update will magically fix other app throttling issues, but Samsung seems to have listened to the complaints and is ready to do something about it.

Earlier this week, a list of ten thousand apps was posted online, showing that even everyday apps like Instagram, Netflix, Google Keep, TikTok and Microsoft Office have been restricted by Samsung. The list also included some of Samsung’s own apps, such as Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Pass.

Samsung is the second Android maker to limit apps recently. OnePlus also participated in this practice. Apple also outperformed users after acknowledging the entire processor throttling to protect older batteries in iPhone models.