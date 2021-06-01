An asteroid larger than the Eiffel Tower will approach Earth

The 2021 KT1 is expected to pass Earth at around 3:24 PM and at speeds of over 64,000 km / h. (draw)

UAn asteroid that NASA considers “potentially dangerous” should graze Earth, up to a few million kilometers, this Tuesday 1he is June afternoon. Celestial Body 2021 KT1? Is that her little name? It shouldn’t get close enough to cause harm, however, reports Newsweek. In fact, it will not come close to our planet within 7.24 million km. This is about 19 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. Nothing to worry about after that, but the event has some significance for astronomers.

NASA is closely following this asteroid, which, according to its estimates, has a diameter of between 150 and 330 meters. So it will probably be taller than the Eiffel Tower (which is 324 meters to the tip) or, to give another point of comparison, it is three times the length of the Stade de France.

NASA is monitoring 26,000 asteroids

NASA is tracking and monitoring nearly 26,000 asteroids that could pass in the coming years near Earth. “Near” is largely relative because it is a matter of a distance of several million kilometers. Around 1,000 of these asteroids would likely be 1 kilometer or more in length.