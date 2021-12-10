Android smartphones will finally play in the same ballpark as the iPhone, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1!

Ice Universe, an in-house company known for its often proven information, has published a new series of benchmarks for Qualcomm’s latest high-end processor: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. In light of the results, the graphics performance of the SoC doesn’t have to shy away from those in A15 Bionic chip for iPhone 13 Pro.

Just a few days ago, Qualcomm was hit hard by revealing a successor to Snapdragon 888 : Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. With this all-new processor, the founder shows his ambitions: dramatically reduce the gap with No puce A15 Bionic d’Apple who equips Why iPhone 13 Pro. This was confirmed by the initial criteria Qualcomm’s SoC has been a force on the gaming side, notably by offering a performance improvement of about 12% over its predecessor.

however, Apple’s internal processor remains in the lead. Only, the Ice Universe Insider, famous for his often proven information, has just been published New series of benchmarks for graphics performance in Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. “Do you believe it now? The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GPU is enough to compete with the A15, says on twitter.

The performance gap between Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A15 Bionic is narrowing

As shown in the various shots, Qualcomm’s GPU SoC offers performance similar to that of the Apple-branded chip. In the 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited benchmark, The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 scored 10,443 against 11,699 for the iPhone 13 Pro.

Regarding the off-screen GFXBench T Rex benchmark, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 scores 450, versus 451 for the iPhone 13 Pro. Only a small point separates the processors. Finally, in the GFXBench Manhattan Offscreen ES 3.0 (FPS) benchmark, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 up to 267fps, versus 215 frames per second for the iPhone 13 Pro. You will understand, and if we trust the standards shared by the Ice Universe, The gap in graphics performance has been sharply reduced between Qualcomm’s latest SoC and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip.

As a reminder, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will mainly power high-end Android smartphones in 2022, such as OnePlus 10 phone and the Xiaomi 12. but, Realme GT Pro 2 It will make the ball roll and it will be the first device to harness the power of Qualcomm’s SoC. Moreover, the slide recently It crossed the million point mark on the AnTuTu benchmark conducted on Realme GT Pro 2.

Source : Ice Universe via Twitter