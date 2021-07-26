Annie Guglia’s Olympic dream ends with qualification

Initially, the 30-year-old was not scheduled to participate in the Tokyo Games. She had missed qualifying for the two worlds in Rome by finishing 24th.

Everything has changed in the past few days. After traveling to Japan as a reserve, an injury to a competitor during training saved him a spot on the street track. The Canadian took the opportunity to be one of the first Olympic athletes in skateboard history.

With a little preparation, Annie Guglia wanted to enjoy the competition. A goal she’d achieved if we could trust the smile she’d been wearing all day.

Mission accomplished! confirmed. I never thought I’d be in the Olympics, especially after only 36 hours of notice Al-Kindi added, laughing.

Participants presented two 45-second programs. Guglia’s scores earned him 0.86 points and 0.63 points. The athletes then performed five separate tricks and Montrealer made three of those five attempts. It was on her last attempt that she collected her best score. His rail maneuver gave him 1.03 points.

Annie Guglia finished fifth and last in her qualifying round with a cumulative score of 3.35. The lowest two scores were not taken into account.

I think if I had been prepared, with everything I needed, I would have taken more risks. Under these circumstances, I gave everything I could. I’m really happy. Hope you put in a good show!

Thirty athletes shared their experiences in the qualifiers. The top eight won their tickets to the final. In second place in qualifying, 13-year-old Japan’s Momiji Nishia became the first female Olympic champion in the history of women’s sports, with a score of 15.26 points. The Brazilian Risa Leal finished second on the podium with 14.64 points, followed by Japan’s Funa Nakayama.

The most beautiful moment of my life

Although she failed to reach the final, Annie Guglia is pleased with her performance in the Olympics.

I can’t believe that in a week, I went from home – I was going on vacation – to a reserve soldier at the Olympics, and then for the Olympics! Besides, I’m still happy with what I did She said.

Despite the completely empty stands at Ariake Urban Sports Park, Guglia had the honor to represent Canada and felt all the support of those close to her.

I didn’t look at my phone on purpose because I didn’t want to be distracted. I get a lot of lovely messages from a lot of people on social media Canadian said. Moving, I realized how far I had come a few hours before the event. One thing is for sure, she won’t forget the vicissitudes of the past few days.

Due to jet lag, I woke up at 2 am and cried for an hour because it was my first time on my own. I finally realized I was here and why I was here. Frankly, I was crying and laughing in front of the rings in the athletes village. This is most of the time of my life.

Sunday, Japan’s Yuto Horigome becomes the first Olympic champion in history in the street cycle. They were followed by Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler and American Jagger Eaton on the podium.

Like Annie Goglia, Canadian Mickey Papa’s career ended with qualification. He ranked tenth with 30.39 points.