Apple clearly focuses on privacy with iCloud + – the reality of ICT

Tech giant Apple this week revealed its upcoming operating system for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, among other gadgets. Many of the new features relate to privacy, including a bunch of “extra” features for iCloud.

Anyone with an Apple ID (in short, every Apple customer) will get 5GB of storage as a gift in iCloud, where they can store photos, backups, emails, and lots of other files. This data will also be accessed directly from any Apple device. If you want more storage, you’ll have to put your hand in your pocket – starting at 99 cents a month for 50 GB. And all of these paid subscriptions will soon be “iCloud+”: that means more privacy and security, but at no extra cost.

“special relay”

The new features will sync with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8: updates to existing operating systems for Apple computers and mobile devices coming soon after the summer. One of the main elements of iCloud + is called private relayIt is a service that allows users to browse the Internet more securely, without anyone else looking at their side.

If you are browsing the Internet using the Safari browser, Private Relay will ensure that all traffic on your device is encrypted. In doing so, no one or anyone between the user and the site will have access to this information, not even Apple or the Internet provider.

All user requests will be forwarded through two separate Internet relays. The first will allocate an anonymous IP from where it will be possible to know the area, but not the exact location. The second will reveal the entered web address and direct the user there. By separating these different types of information from each other, user privacy will be ensured. We have learned that no one will be able to verify the identity of the user and the sites they visit. Apple is also proud that this extra layer of protection won’t slow down your browsing speed in Safari in any way.

Hide email address

Another item in iCloud+: Hide my email address. This will allow you to create unique and random email addresses to share with others. Emails arriving at this address will be forwarded to your real address. This will prevent your personal email address from being disclosed. Unlike traditional nicknames, you can create an unlimited number of addresses.

Finally, iCloud+ will bring additional support for security cameras with HomeKit support. Not only will you be able to connect more cameras than before, but your security photo retention will also be fully encrypted and not taken into account in your storage subscription.

Privacy protection in the mail It won’t be part of iCloud+, but another security function worthy of the name is macOS Monterrey, iOS 15, and iPadOS15. By doing so, you will prevent senders from collecting information about you via so-called web beacons that are transmitted with messages. With this new option, you’ll also be able to prevent senders from knowing if you’ve opened an email. It will also protect your IP address, so that it cannot be associated with your other Internet activities or used to discover your location.

