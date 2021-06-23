Apple says bypassing the App Store poses security risks on iPhone

While Apple does allow software from untrusted sources to be installed on its Mac computers, iPhone and iPad owners currently have to go through the App Store to download an app.

But more and more votes are being raised until iOS opens for third-party download (side loading) in order to combat anti-competitive practices which Apple is accused of being the subject of.

Unlike installing an app downloaded from the App Store, installing software from an untrusted source limits Apple’s control over the software’s security, both in terms of parental controls and the data the software collects. Giant argues in its report.

More than a billion people use an iPhone every day, from banking to managing health data to taking pictures of their families. Such a large user base will be an attractive and profitable target for hackers, and allowing third-party downloads will lead to an influx of new investments in attacks on the iPhone, beyond the scope of the attacks on the iPhone. Other platforms like Mac , refers to the document.

The report also cites a Google analysis indicating that 0.1% of Android phones – which are allowed to third-party app stores – have malware.

Anti-competitive practices

Apple is in the spotlight as several legal actions are being taken against its anti-competitive practices, led by regulatory and legislative authorities in the UK, the European Union, the United States, and the United States.

The California giant is just emerging from a three-week-long lawsuit against Epic Games, which was overturned in the summer of 2020 30% commission requested by the App Store On sales of his successful game iOS app It is an electronic gamewhich led to his expulsion.

Later this Wednesday, the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee is scheduled to convene Discuss a series of bills Aimed at fighting technology monopolies. According to Bloomberg, one of these bills could force the giant to authorize third-party app stores on iPhone and iPad.

Proposals are also being studied, in particular to limit the giant’s ability to combine services with the iPhone.

The The New York Times Apple CEO Tim Cook called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to express his concerns about the bills.