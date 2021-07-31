August Playstation Plus games revealed

Like every month, subscribers PlayStation Plus They are entitled to their own little gifts, and August is no exception to the rule, we make you discover the three games on offer including Hunter Arena: Legends for example. Games will be available from Tuesday 3rd August

Playstation Plus Movie Trailer August 2021

Hunter’s Arena: Legends on PS4 and PS5!

Hunter Arena: Legends Official PS4 & PS5 Gameplay Demo

This is a 30-player battle royale in PvP and PvE from the studio Mantescu Not a big surprise. Advertised for PlayStation Plus During one of the latest playing condition And we told you about it.

Face your opponents as demons unleashing their power in the world. Explore the dungeons and face many obstacles in order to gain experience and different skills if you want to get out of them.

Plants vs. Game Zombies: Battle for Neighborville on PS4!

Plants vs. Game Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Official Launch Trailer

serial plants vs aliens No Longer Offer, Developed by PopCap Games and edit it she, made millions of gamers addicted through consoles, PC or mobile.

Behind NeighborvilleTensions are rising in new areas outside the city. You will have the choice of 20 fully customizable classes and browse the different game modes locally or online with many challenges, intense PvE battles or the all-new battlefield.

Tennis World Tour 2 on PS4!

Tennis World Tour 2 launch trailer

Create your own character or play as the greatest player and participate in ranked or unofficial matches in Tennis World Tour 2 developed by you. breaking point.

In the career mode, you will have to manage your staff and your season, not to mention your sponsors and equipment.

Compete with your friends whether it’s singles, pairs, even locally or online.

Don’t wait any longer! For late arrivals, games for July will remain downloadable until Tuesday, August 2, i.e. a call From Duty: Black Ops 4And WWE 2K BattlegroundsAnd A Plague Tale: Innocence And Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown.

Proofreading and Correction By: Opti