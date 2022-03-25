BDC anticipates good levels of investment in 2022

However, the scourge of labor shortages is here to stay, according to the foundation
The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) published in December 2021 a very interesting study titled “Entrepreneurs Investment Perspective 2022”⋅in Canada “.
This document is based on a survey of 1,000 business owners (SMEs) across Canada to find out their business expectations and investment intentions.
In particular, we learn that:
- 84% of companies plan to invest more or at the same level in the next 12 months. (An increase of 8 points compared to December 2020)
- 31% of companies limit their investments due to economic instability. (Down by 8 points compared to December 2020)
- 55% of companies find it difficult to hire qualified workers. (highest point of December 2020)
- 74% of companies expect Canadian economic conditions to improve or remain the same. (12 points increase compared to December 2020)
- 87% of companies plan to hire or retain the same number of employees. (10 points higher than in December 2020)
- 83% of companies expect their sales to increase or remain stable. (An increase of 13 points compared to December 2020)
BDC Chief Economist Pierre Claireau is generally optimistic. “Despite slowing economic growth in the fall, the Canadian economy is expected, in early 2022, to return to pre-pandemic levels,” he wrote in his opening notes to the aforementioned study.
However, Mr Cléroux identified some challenges that still had to be faced, concurring with economist Joëlle Noreau of Desjardins Group (see other text).
“Thanks to vaccination, the fear of further closures is starting to fade and companies are optimistic by 2022. However, a structural problem (labor shortage) and a situational issue (supply chain disruptions) associated with reopening, will limit investments,” he believes.
Image credit: BDC
Source: BDC
Other articles in the Economy category may interest you
-
BDC anticipates good levels of investment in 2022The scourge of underemployment is here to stay, however, according to the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) which in December 2021 published a very interesting study titled “Investment Outlook 2022…
read more BDC anticipates good levels of investment in 2022
-
2022-2023 expenditures for the Quebec governmentThe Minister Responsible for Governmental Administration and Chair of the Board of Trade, Mrs. Sonia Leibel, has drawn up the 2022-2023 spending budget. The government hopes to confirm its commitment to reinvest to improve services…
read more 2022-2023 expenditures for the Quebec government
-
Manufacturers: lost more than $8.3 billion in sales due to supply chainsThe results of a new survey of 300 Quebec factories conducted from February 8 to 28, 2022 by the Association of Manufacturers and Exporters of Quebec (MEQ) announced that supply chain disruptions led to…
read more Manufacturers: lost more than $8.3 billion in sales due to supply chains
-
Economic growth in 2022, but less vigorous than in 2021Economic Outlook for 2022: An update on what lies ahead with Ms. Joel Norro, Chief Economist at Desjardins. What does the year 2022 hold for us economically? Predictions are always a little risky…
read more Economic growth in 2022, but less vigorous than in 2021
-
Impact of the Omicron variable on Canada’s economic recoveryThe Canadian Conference Board released its two-year economic forecast, which forecasts a 3.9% increase in real GDP in 2022, down from 4.4…
read more Impact of the Omicron variable on Canada’s economic recovery
“Subtly charming problem solver. Extreme tv enthusiast. Web scholar. Evil beer expert. Music nerd. Food junkie.”