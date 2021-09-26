Bootlegger, a film on the right to self-determination of indigenous communities

Text by Emily Daveloy

The premiere will take place at the Cinéfest de Sudbury on Saturday.

film director trafficker He says he chose this angle to highlight, in his first feature film, the inequalities that indigenous people still feel.

Caroline Monet explains that flexibility is the most important to me. Over the generations, we have always been able to stay there, stand up and be able to go through a lot of intergenerational trauma .

feel now, Winds of Change And Desire to change things .

The film is one of the few domestic productions filmed in French, Anishinaabemowin and English.

It follows Manny (Devery Jacobs), a determined young lawyer, who returns to the Aboriginal community where she grew up to reconnect. She demands a referendum to repeal Prohibition in her community, and opposes Laura (Pascal Bossier), a stubborn smuggler who profits from selling alcohol.

Pascal Boussier plays Laura in the movie Bootlegger. Photo: Microclimat Films

Self-determination

Like her main character Manny, the director wants indigenous communities to take their place and participate in political decisions, rather than forcing them to be imposed on them.

She says that before reconciliation there must be reconciliation. We must be able to coexist on an equal footing and I believe there are still laws in place that make us second-class citizens. The movie is about that…how we are not all equal in front of government structures , tells the director in an interview.

Indigenous women at the fore

Ms. Monet explains that the feature film features stubborn characters and women in the foreground. The two main characters – Manny and Laura – are united by a common thread: their need to feel a sense of belonging.

They are really two opposite poles that reverse and move forward, almost like a wheel, and the whole community is centered around them. Caroline Monet says.

The movie is meant to be a look forward. We want to be able to look at the chaos of the past, but make sure we look to the future. Quote from:Caroline Monet, Director trafficker

immersive journey

Producer Catherine Chagnon, of Microclimat Films, explains the importance of showing a vibrant, energetic and proud community, despite the traumas it has experienced.

We wanted to give the feeling that everything depends on the whole community, because this is the culture of the indigenous people. She says about the movie.

Director Caroline Monet also wants to better represent Aboriginal communities and transcend stereotypes.

This idea of ​​giving back to society, this desire to help change things in a positive way, it’s a job I try to do in my business. , concluded.