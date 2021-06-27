China has a new project – La Nouvelle Tribune

Like many other countries, China continues to do everything in its power to conquer space. Indeed, according to an announcement by the main Chinese rocket maker, the country not only wants to send a man to Mars by 2033, but is also working on it. “sky ladder”. This will include a transport system made of carbon nanotubes capable of transporting people and goods to space stations.

Cost reduced to nearly 5%

The cost of this transfer will be reduced to approximately 5% depending on the details provided by Wang XiaojunThe head of the Chinese structure that manufactures missiles in China. The world has not given any real details about how it works “sky ladder” But he still points out that this is the beginning of the next space flights and transport missions to the Red Planet.

Mars is a popular destination

In recent years, Mars has been the dream of the world’s superpowers. Outside the states, major companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ SpaceX are competing with each other over who can get to the tourist attraction first. China also wants to show its ability, but also its strength in this area. Some time ago, China made the achievement of a successful landing of the Martian rover Tianwen-1 Zhurong. So a new step is underway for the Middle Kingdom.