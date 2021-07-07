Compatible devices, features, and installation

05 Joel. 2021 11:35:01 AM

an Apple It started rolling out the first public betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Announced at WWDC 2021iOS 15 comes with features like Spatial Audio for confrontation time, Focus mode, live text, etc. iPadOS brings new features like comprehensive home control and a libraryApplicationsshelf and more.

Notably, before you decide to join beta programs, you should know that beta versions are not stable. Which means that there is a possibility that you will encounter some errors, which in turn can affect your data or even the device. Therefore, it is advised to backup all your data before upgrading to iOS 15 beta or using a backup iOS device to test the operating system.

Apple iOS 15 and iPadOS 15: Compatible Devices

The new iOS 15 compatible withIphone 6s and later models. On the other hand, the new iPadOS 15 is compatible with iPad mini 4 and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and all iPad Pro models.

iOS 15 Public Beta: How to Download

Here is a quick guide on how to download this update:

How to install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta

Step 1: Open Safari on your iPhone and visit Apple Beta program page

Step 2: Tap on the Sign Up option and sign in with your Apple ID and accept the beta program terms and conditions when prompted

Step 3: Make sure you have a backup of the device data, now click on Download Profile and follow the procedure as required.

Step 4: Reboot the device when prompted

Step 5: Go to Settings > General > Software Update and download the trial profile

Features of Apple iOS 15

The new iOS 15 introduces the spatial sound system for confrontation time To make it more “natural and comfortable”. It also adds new microphone modes that can separate the user’s voice from background noise. With the new grid view, users will also be able to see more faces at once during Group FaceTime.

Apple also introduced a “SharePlay” feature for confrontation time Which will allow users to listen to songs Apple Music, Watch Movies and broadcast together. The feature will also allow screen sharing. SharePlay will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Furthermore it, confrontation time It also gets the option to link so that you can use it across multiple platforms on the web and on non-iOS devices.

iOS 15 also comes with a new “Focus” feature to adjust what you want to pay attention to. The new iOS 15 gives notifications a new look. Profile icons in notifications are now bigger. The new ‘Notification Summary’ will give a summary of all ‘non-urgent’ notifications at the exact time of the day.

The new software update also takes advantage of a new Live Text feature that automatically recognizes text in images, including handwritten ones, and makes it selectable, and you can even copy and paste it. With the new update, the file Apple Cards The app now contains more details such as pedestrian paths and bike paths. Some US cities will also see a 3D city experience on the app.

AirPods Pro have a new talking mode, which will automatically increase the speaking volume. AirPods also take advantage of the surrounding Find My features even when they’re in the case. The weather app has also undergone a major design overhaul.

Apple also announced new features for iCloud called iCloud+. Cloud storage will provide “a new internet privacy service, iCloud Private Relay, at no additional cost.” All iCloud members will be upgraded to iCloud + and their plans can be shared with the Family Sharing group. According to Apple, users will also get free unlimited iCloud storage + for a new temporary backup of the device for up to three weeks, even if they don’t have storage on their iCloud account.

an Apple couriers Get email privacy protection that hides your IP address and location and turns off trackers. iOS 15 brings three new features to Health Request. Users will now be able to share their health data with family, caregivers or their healthcare team. The new “Directions” feature will introduce a measure of users’ health and the “Git Stability” feature will introduce a new measure to manage the risk of falls more effectively.

The Camel The app will now display an ‘for everyone’ row which will include a ‘group of shows and movies based on the interests of specific people or the whole family’.

With iOS 15, Apple will allow users to choose a contact for recovery. Users can choose one or more trusted contacts, which can help them reset their password and recover their accounts.

Apple iPadOS 15 features

With iPadOS 15, the iPad finally got the Home screen and App Library widgets that can hide and rearrange pages. The new software update also provides a multitasking shortcut that allows you to easily switch between split view apps. There will also be a ‘shelf’ at the bottom that shows you all your open apps. iPadOS 15 also adds Quick Notes that you can use in conjunction with third-party apps and sites, and easily drag and drop links and texts. Users will also receive “tags” that help users categorize the notes as they like.

Apple also announced a new “Universal Control” feature that will allow users to use a single mouse and keyboard between iPad and Mac. According to Apple, “Users can drag and drop content between devices, ideal for drawing a design with the Apple Pencil on the iPad and placing it in a Keynote slide on the Mac. The new iPadOS 15 is compatible with iPad mini 4 and later, iPad Air 2 and later, and 5th generation iPad and later, and all iPad Pro models.

